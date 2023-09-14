It was a very close battle at the Sept. 12 edition of the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail with three different teams falling within a fraction of a pound.

After finishing in third last week, the team of Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek took the top spot at Blackbear Access, recording a total bag of 10.14 pounds. That was just enough to beat out the 10.03 pounds caught by Grant McPeters and Israel Gbson.

Just behind in third was Derrick and Dennis Killough at 10.02 pounds. Half of their total came in part to a 5.02-pound smallmouth. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (9.06) were fourth on the week and the team of Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (7.14) was a distant fifth. The biggest largemouth of the night was at 2.1 pounds caught by Chase Harris and Nate Higgins.

With two weeks left in the regular season, McPeters and Gibson continue to hold on to a lead in the point standings with 1,766 points, up 42 points on Ayers and Buchanan. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (1,708) are third in the points race ahead of Anthony and Danny Killough (1,667). The team of Darren Sipe and Charlie Sigmon, at 1,653 points, is in fifth place.

The final weekly Tuesday Night Trail events will be on Sept. 19 and 26, and the grand finale will be on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14. The top 35 groups who participated this season will qualify for the championship.