Orange wave: Trojans made great strides en route to Foothills Conference title

The kings of the Foothills Conference in football for 2022 reside on State Street in Marion.

The East McDowell Middle School Trojans capped off a season for the ages Wednesday night, winning the inaugural Foothills Conference football tournament championship 16-12 against regular-season runner-up Table Rock Middle School at Titan Stadium.

Much like the first encounter between these two squads last month, it came down to some defensive heroics by the Trojans during the final stages to preserve the claim of being the best middle school football team in Burke and McDowell Counties. The Trojans were 20-12 winners in Glen Alpine against the Falcons just three weeks ago and the rematch was a similar, low-scoring affair.

Table Rock jumped out to a 6-0 first-quarter lead when quarterback Ryder Huffman tossed a 24-yard pass to Trenton Davis five minutes in. That slim margin remained until the mid-point of the second quarter when East quarterback Rae Garner took a run to the outside and blasted 57 yards past the Falcons defense. After the made conversion, East enjoyed an 8-6 lead and didn’t give it up.

Garner tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ty Adkins to extend the Trojan margin to 16-6 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

And then, in the fourth, Falcons tailback Javeon Belin trimmed the East McDowell lead to 16-12 with 6:52 left in regulation.

The Trojans turned the ball over on downs during their next possession and gave Table Rock one last chance to steal the contest. Huffman, after struggling all game to gain any yards on the ground, broke a 20-yard carry to put Table Rock inside the East McDowell 20 with less than two minutes to go.

Down the stretch, the defensive line bowed up and stopped the Falcons on two designed run plays, and allowed the clock to get well inside one minute. Huffman, on a last-ditch attempt, tossed a pass for the end zone that was deflected in the air and into East McDowell defensive back Dae Garner’s arms in the end zone with less than 25 seconds left for the game winner.

Rae Garner finished with 92 rushing yards and was also 7-of-9 passing for 77 yards and the one passing touchdown to lead the Trojans. The multi-skilled athlete even caught a pass for nine yards. Adkins made two receptions for 51 yards. Ethan Chrisawn (24 receiving yards) made a pair of receptions and Isael Trejo caught three balls.

Title a long time coming for Trojans

East McDowell Middle School claimed its first football championship in nearly 30 years. The program’s last conference title is believed to have come during the 1995-96 school year under the leadership of former coaches Wayne Hawkins and Dave Comer.

The path wasn’t easy and it didn’t come overnight. The Trojan roster is filled with players who have played football for two years or less. Even with the inexperience on the gridiron, the team bought into the goal of bringing a championship to the eastern half of the county.

“First, we’ve got to thank the Lord for allowing us the ability to play this game,” said East head coach Larry Birchfield. “As far as this team goes, about two-thirds of this team never played football until last year. It was a process from ground zero. Hats off to the coaches and the kids for working hard to making this happen. You could see the progress that was made going from last season to now.”

East placed third in the Foothills Conference a year ago with a 4-2 mark league behind two-time defending champ West McDowell, and Table Rock, who has now been the runner-up in consecutive seasons. So, after Wednesday night’s clash, a McDowell County middle school team has won the league crown three of the last four years.

The taste of success for the Trojans a year ago was a good motivational piece for this year’s squad.

“As soon as school got out last summer, we were working in the weight room three days a week,” Birchfield said. “I think our kids realized with a little work they could do special things.”

East’s athletic department was also fortunate to see improvements to the school’s weight room. Birchfield credited former East McDowell Principal Desarae Kirkpatrick, along with current and former coaches inside of the physical education department, for making the upgrades possible. Some of the equipment also came from the assistance of McDowell High School, as some equipment was donated after MHS did a total revamp of its weight room over the summer.

The Trojan Football program also received some assistance from local business across the county. Most of that financial assistance went to cover costs for new uniforms and helmets this season.

Players enjoyed the experience

There has been no greater beneficiary of these resources than quarterback Rae Garner. The multi-sport athlete has grown significantly as a football player since playing for the first time in 2021. After being used primarily as a receiver in seventh grade, Garner went behind center and elevated his game as a dual-threat quarterback. He credits his two years on the gridiron at East Middle for making him a better athlete.

“I just love this team and the coaches,” said Garner. “Coach Morgan, Larry and Mark (Miller). They have done so much for me, I respect them very much. Getting out here and playing is hard work and I feel it’s made me a harder worker, more physical and more disciplined as well.”

Lineman Edward Cervantes is another kid who had no experience playing the game until last year, but he has quickly grown to love the sport.

“I’m really proud to have these coaches be a part of me,” Cervantes said. “They came out and approached me to play the game and I have really enjoyed it. The biggest thing I’ve learned about being a lineman is not only the physical part and the strength but you have to show a lot of discipline up front.”

Both Cervantes and Garner admitted that the game has grown on them immensely in the past two seasons and they want to continue to work to get better as they will become high school freshmen next year.

Coach: Football players showed improvement off the field as well

While the growth for these kids has shown on the gridiron in a physical sense, you can see a mental growth as well and that goes back to the kids and how they perform during the school day. Defensive coach Jonathan Morgan sees a completely different mindset with the football program in the classroom.

“A big thing that East McDowell has taken on this school year is leadership inside the school,” Morgan said. “Our first-year Principal, Ms. (Tracey) Widmann, she’s done a terrific in keeping these kids involved and being leaders. For example, on the very first day of school, having our eighth graders out there opening up car doors for the kids coming in.”

Another big improvement in the football program has been seen in academic performance and behavior. Morgan, who serves as the liaison for the teachers, noted how discipline issues during the school day are fewer than in previous years.

“It’s been a good year for these kids working hard in the classroom and on the field and it’s good to see,” said Morgan. “At the end of the day they’re students first and it’s proving itself this year.”

The success of the East McDowell Trojans in 2022 is something that will be displayed in a trophy case very soon, but this journey is also something that will hopefully resonate throughout the school and the East McDowell community well beyond this year. If nothing else, it should give potential athletes who have never played the game hope that with a little hard work on the field and in the classroom, along with some discipline, great things can definitely happen.