One down: Titans hold off Patton 3-1 in season opener

The 2022 baseball season opened up on a good note for the McDowell Titans on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win at Titan Field against the Patton High School Panthers.

Hitting was at a premium for both squads on Tuesday as they combined for seven hits. It was the Titans who made the best of their opportunities early in the game, jumping out to a lead. And from there, the McDowell pitching staff settled in, securing its first win.

Ty Smith went four innings to record the victory, allowing an unearned run on four hits. Smith had five strikeouts and walked three batters. The lone run allowed came in the top of the second and tied the game at that point.

Nick McGee reached on an infield single. Smith walked catcher Tristan Rosenberger to put a pair on base. Then, after a strikeout and a fly ball to right, McGee scored from third with two outs when Easton McCoy swung at strike three but reached on a passed ball, tying the game 1-1.

McDowell answered in the next half inning with two runs.