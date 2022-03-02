One down: Titans hold off Patton 3-1 in season opener

The 2022 baseball season opened up on a good note for the McDowell Titans on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win at Titan Field against the Patton High School Panthers.
Hitting was at a premium for both squads on Tuesday as they combined for seven hits. It was the Titans who made the best of their opportunities early in the game, jumping out to a lead. And from there, the McDowell pitching staff settled in, securing its first win.
Ty Smith went four innings to record the victory, allowing an unearned run on four hits. Smith had five strikeouts and walked three batters. The lone run allowed came in the top of the second and tied the game at that point.
Nick McGee reached on an infield single. Smith walked catcher Tristan Rosenberger to put a pair on base. Then, after a strikeout and a fly ball to right, McGee scored from third with two outs when Easton McCoy swung at strike three but reached on a passed ball, tying the game 1-1.
McDowell answered in the next half inning with two runs.
Caleb Jimison, Cole Weaver and Braden Beck all coaxed a walk with one out to load the bases. After a Logan Duncan strikeout, center fielder Ethan Hensley patiently worked a four-pitch walk, scoring Jimison to give the Titans a 2-1 advantage. Michael Lewis then delivered an infield hit, scoring courtesy runner Chase Coley to make it 3-1.
Smith came out and posted two more scoreless frames in the third and fourth. Duncan then came in and earned a three-inning save, allowing just one hit, a seventh-inning hit to McCoy. Duncan struck out four and walked one. The senior righty was also efficient on the mound, getting the nine outs on 44 pitches.
Duncan (SB) and Lewis (RBI) each went 1-for-3. Hensley (RBI) walked three times and stole two bases. Byerly also drove in a run.
McGee took the loss on the mound for the Panthers, going four innings and allowing three earned runs on two hits. McGee struck out seven but walked five Titan batters. McGee’s two hits, along with one hit apiece from McCoy, Braxton Hensley and Brayden Pearson accounted for the offensive production for Patton.
McDowell will take the road for the first time on Friday at Owen (5 pm varsity only), the Titans return home on Monday against R-S Central.