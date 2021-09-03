One day at a time: Titans hoping to emerge from COVID cloud

And the Titans had to do it without Brewer. But the third-year head coach said the team is in great hands.

“We’re fortunate that we have a heck of a coaching staff,” he said. “It’s not like they can’t handle it.”

For now, Brewer said the Titans would take a business-as-usual approach, working on preparing for Avery’s offense and defense. Of course, another COVID quarantine or infection could put the kibosh on the whole thing – again.

It’s been a familiar scenario over the last year-and-a-half for athletic programs across the state.

“I felt so bad for Brian (Titans basketball coach Brian Franklin) and Jennifer (former Lady Titans’ head coach Jennifer Kinninger) back during basketball season,” said Brewer. “They’d come in and everything would be OK in the morning and then by game time, they wouldn’t be playing three of the four games. Now, we’re going through the same thing.”

The Titans have only had one outing, and they looked impressive. McDowell beat a solid R-S Central team 20-14 in the season opener Aug. 20. It was far from a flawless performance, but the coaches felt everything that went wrong was fixable. The challenge now is to build on that performance despite the interruption.