One day at a time: Titans hoping to emerge from COVID cloud

Earlier in the season, the McDowell Titans and their coaches were pretty bummed out that the East Rutherford Cavaliers decided not to field a varsity team this year, thus leaving the Titans with an unexpected open date on Week 3.
Thanks to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, that extra week turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
The Titans (1-0) canceled their Aug. 27 game at Mitchell when it was announced 15 players in the McDowell program were quarantined because of exposure to the virus. With an open date Sept. 3, that meant going a full two weeks without a game as well as missing a ton of valuable practice time.
The team finally got to start practicing against last week and had almost all its players available by Thursday – just in time to lose its coach. Head coach Darrell Brewer was quarantined after being exposed to COVID. Brewer said the best-case scenario has him returning next Friday for McDowell’s game at Avery.
And while the extra week of down-time isn’t ideal, it was better than losing another ballgame.
“It turned out to be lucky for us to lose the East Rutherford game,” said Brewer. “It gave us an extra week there, so it gave us some time.
“We really haven’t done a whole lot with the varsity except throw and catch some, and run and try to do some conditioning. Thursday was the first day we could do any team stuff.”
And the Titans had to do it without Brewer. But the third-year head coach said the team is in great hands.
“We’re fortunate that we have a heck of a coaching staff,” he said. “It’s not like they can’t handle it.”
For now, Brewer said the Titans would take a business-as-usual approach, working on preparing for Avery’s offense and defense. Of course, another COVID quarantine or infection could put the kibosh on the whole thing – again.
It’s been a familiar scenario over the last year-and-a-half for athletic programs across the state.
“I felt so bad for Brian (Titans basketball coach Brian Franklin) and Jennifer (former Lady Titans’ head coach Jennifer Kinninger) back during basketball season,” said Brewer. “They’d come in and everything would be OK in the morning and then by game time, they wouldn’t be playing three of the four games. Now, we’re going through the same thing.”
The Titans have only had one outing, and they looked impressive. McDowell beat a solid R-S Central team 20-14 in the season opener Aug. 20. It was far from a flawless performance, but the coaches felt everything that went wrong was fixable. The challenge now is to build on that performance despite the interruption.
“We worked all summer and worked up to that first game, and I thought we had a pretty good game,” said Brewer. “We needed to work on a few things the next week and fix them, and then we got shut down. That worried me.”
Regardless of whether the Avery game happens, The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener looms in the near future. The Titans are scheduled to begin play in the newly formed league Sept. 17 at home against T.C. Roberson (1-1). A final non-conference home game against Chase is set for Sept. 24, then it’s conference play the rest of the way for the Titans.
That is, unless COVID rears its ugly, meddlesome head once again.