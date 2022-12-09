 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One apiece: McDowell middle-school rivals split first meetings of hoops season

  • Updated
121122-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-girlsp1.jpg

West McDowell Middle School's Khloe Joyner works to get her shot in the lane during Wednesday's win over East McDowell.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

Normally, McDowell’s cross-town middle school rivalry on the hardwood contains a lot of suspense and excitement, but Wednesday night’s edition is going to be one of the few times in which things were decided pretty quickly.

West McDowell 42, East McDowell 12 (girls)

In girls’ basketball action, the West McDowell Spartans cruised to a 42-12 victory over East McDowell.

The Lady Trojans held their only lead of the night at 2-0 on a basket by Aniah Queen exactly two minutes in. From there, it was all in West McDowell’s (2-0) favor, as the Lady Spartans scored the next 15 points of the game over a span of nearly seven minutes of game time.

The Lady Spartans used that run to pull away as they held a 22-5 advantage at the half and slowly grew the margin the rest of the game.

Khloe Joyner has a game-high 14 points for West. Payton Carter added nine points and Lexi Honeycutt netted six points. Evelyn Kinninger (5 points), Jaycie Carter (3), KK Caldwell (2) and Braelyn Barber (1) also scored for West McDowell in the victory.

Adrea Lovik finished with five points for East (0-2). Lanie Dameron chipped in three points and Queen, along with Riley Warren, finished with two points each.

121122-mmn-sports-ms-hoops-boysp1.jpg

East McDowell's Dae Garner shoots a free throw during the Trojans' win over West McDowell Wednesday.

East McDowell 54, West McDowell 13 (boys)

The East McDowell Trojans basketball team salvaged a split on Wednesday with a 54-13 runaway win against its county rival West McDowell inside of Trojan Gym.

The Trojans, Foothills Conference regular-season champion last season, held a brief ceremony before the game and proceed to quickly decide this latest round between their local rival. East was ahead 11-0 in a matter of 90 seconds and never looked back.

Ahead 38-9 at the half, East McDowell (2-0) went on an 11-0 run coming out of the break. Dae Garner’s transition basket and foul capped off an early, second-half start, making it 49-9 and kicking in the running clock.

A total of nine Trojans got on the board Wednesday. Garner led the way with a game-high 20 points. Twin brother Rae Garner had nine points. Jacob Osornio added eight points.

Isael Trejo and Dredon Lytle chipped in with four points each. Kaine Boone had three points. Jayden Whitesides, Isaac Osornio and Vinny Smith finished with two points apiece.

Mason Beal, Jacob Brown and Riley Frisbee each scored three points for West McDowell (1-1), Lincoln Cole had two points. Brady Wallace and JayRon Moore had one point each.

