Old Fort action: MCYBL photos

Trevor Griffin, 2, takes the ball to the basket during McDowell County Youth Basketball League action at Old Fort Elementary recently.

Josh Davis was on hand at Old Fort Elementary for some youth hoops recently and captured these images.

Blakelyn Holtz makes a pass while Braxton Styles defends.
Devon Daniels goes to the basket for a shot.
Deklan Seaman dribbles upcourt.
Hudson Grindstaff takes the ball to the basket.
Romen Taylor shoots.
Braxton Styles races upcourt with the ball.
