Oh so close: Titans rally late but fall to Watauga 62-61

BOONE – The McDowell Titans have been in a part of some emotional losses this season. However, Tuesday was about as heart-breaking as you can get.

Down for most of the night, McDowell had its chances late to scratch out a win on the road, but was not able to pull it off, losing 62-61 to the Watauga Pioneers inside of Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium when Titan senior Mason Lamb’s last-second shot fell short.

The Titans trailed for most of the night against the Pioneers and a nine-point deficit with three minutes left to go in the game. But down the stretch, McDowell (1-5) put together one last attempt at stealing the road win.

“I am proud of our kids’ execution down the stretch,” Titans head coach Brian Franklin said. “We started fouling them down five and they missed some at the line, plus we forced some turnovers. It gave us a chance there at the end.”

The comeback started when forward Jeremiah Ellis scooped up a loose ball in the paint and laid it in the hoop to make it 61-54 with 2:34 left. Just over a minute later, Jandon Robbins made it a five-point game at 61-56 with 1:25 left on a steal and layup.