Oh so close: Titans rally late but fall to Watauga 62-61

BOONE – The McDowell Titans have been in a part of some emotional losses this season. However, Tuesday was about as heart-breaking as you can get.
Down for most of the night, McDowell had its chances late to scratch out a win on the road, but was not able to pull it off, losing 62-61 to the Watauga Pioneers inside of Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium when Titan senior Mason Lamb’s last-second shot fell short.
The Titans trailed for most of the night against the Pioneers and a nine-point deficit with three minutes left to go in the game. But down the stretch, McDowell (1-5) put together one last attempt at stealing the road win.
“I am proud of our kids’ execution down the stretch,” Titans head coach Brian Franklin said. “We started fouling them down five and they missed some at the line, plus we forced some turnovers. It gave us a chance there at the end.”
The comeback started when forward Jeremiah Ellis scooped up a loose ball in the paint and laid it in the hoop to make it 61-54 with 2:34 left. Just over a minute later, Jandon Robbins made it a five-point game at 61-56 with 1:25 left on a steal and layup.
The Titans, who had committed only five second-half team fouls, had to make up for that and eventually forced Watauga to execute from the stripe. The plan nearly worked to perfection in the final minute.
With McDowell down 61-57 with 37 seconds to go, the Pioneers’ Micah Turbett (9 points) missed the front end of the one-and-bonus. Ellis corralled the miss and got the ball to Robbins, who eventually scored on a drive down the left side, making it a two-point game with 24 seconds left.
Turbett was fouled shortly after the inbounds, and this time, made one of two from the stripe, pushing the lead back to 63-59. Lamb then quickly drove and scored for McDowell with 14 seconds left, again making it a one-possession contest.
Ben Hale was then fouled as he caught the inbounds with nine seconds to go. Hale, with the opportunity to essentially put it away, missed the front end of another one-and-one.
Ellis made the rebound and quickly caught point guard David Olivo on the outlet, who then rushed it to Lamb. With about four seconds left, the senior drove down to the baseline, made contact with a Watauga defender as he went up, and missed on a floater in what would have been the game-winner had it gone.
The Pioneers (1-7) were able to survive and win their first contest of the year thanks in a part to a pretty solid inside-outside tandem. Eight Watauga players scored in the game with Jonah Martin recording a team-high 18 points. Grant Morrison added 11 points and guards Wyatt Keller along with Turbett added nine points each.
The Pioneers made 11 long-range shots. Martin’s and Morrison’s production mainly came from in the paint, giving Watauga some balance offensively.
That was enough to overcome a season-high, 27-point, six-rebound performance from McDowell senior forward Josh Smith.
Robbins (6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists) had 13 points, and Lamb (9 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists) posted 11 points.
While the production from the field was there, the Titans did leave a lot of points at the foul line on Tuesday night as they went 9-of-17. There was a stretch in the second quarter during which McDowell missed seven free throw attempts in a row.
“As hard as we played overall, the first and third quarters are what cost us the game,” said Franklin. “We didn’t do a good job at recognizing shooters and gave them some good looks. We also didn’t shoot the ball well from the line, and that would have helped us.”
McDowell (0-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) will finish up a busy three-game week tonight with a conference game at Asheville.