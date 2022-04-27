Offensive outburst: Lady Titans rap out 15 hits in 12-6 win over Enka

Offense was the name of the game on Tuesday evening in softball action as the McDowell Lady Titans slugged their way to a 12-6 win at Enka.

The victory ends a three-game skid for the Lady Titans in The Mountain 3A/4A competition, it also keeps McDowell (11-7 overall, 5-4 TMC) a half-game behind A.C. Reynolds for the 4A’s automatic qualifier for the state playoffs.

McDowell jumped out to a 7-0 lead one and a half innings in and from there kept the Sugar Jets at arm’s length.

Enka was about to get as close as 9-6 after five innings when the Lady Titans posted a single run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Seven players on the roster all had multi-hit games for a total of 15 hits on Tuesday. Abby Wyatt was 3-for-5 including a triple and one RBI.

Miranda Wall (2-for-3) blasted a home run and drove in three runs. Sage Young (2-for-4, RBI), Maris Suttles (2-for-3, double, RBI), Kierstin Kemper (2-for-2, double), Gracie Rice (2-for-3, double, 3RBIs) and Emma Washburn (2-for-5) accounted for all the hits.

Wyatt took the win on the mound, going the distance and allowing three earned runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking one batter.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Alexander Central in nonconference play, followed by a home game with Asheville on Friday.