 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Offensive outburst: Lady Titans rap out 15 hits in 12-6 win over Enka

  • Updated
  • 0
Offensive outburst: Lady Titans rap out 15 hits in 12-6 win over Enka

McDowell's Abby Wyatt delivers a pitch. Wyatt got the win on the mound as the Lady Titans defeated Enka 12-6 Tuesday. She also went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI at the plate.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

Offense was the name of the game on Tuesday evening in softball action as the McDowell Lady Titans slugged their way to a 12-6 win at Enka.

The victory ends a three-game skid for the Lady Titans in The Mountain 3A/4A competition, it also keeps McDowell (11-7 overall, 5-4 TMC) a half-game behind A.C. Reynolds for the 4A’s automatic qualifier for the state playoffs.

McDowell jumped out to a 7-0 lead one and a half innings in and from there kept the Sugar Jets at arm’s length.

Enka was about to get as close as 9-6 after five innings when the Lady Titans posted a single run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Seven players on the roster all had multi-hit games for a total of 15 hits on Tuesday. Abby Wyatt was 3-for-5 including a triple and one RBI.

Miranda Wall (2-for-3) blasted a home run and drove in three runs. Sage Young (2-for-4, RBI), Maris Suttles (2-for-3, double, RBI), Kierstin Kemper (2-for-2, double), Gracie Rice (2-for-3, double, 3RBIs) and Emma Washburn (2-for-5) accounted for all the hits.

People are also reading…

Wyatt took the win on the mound, going the distance and allowing three earned runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking one batter.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Alexander Central in nonconference play, followed by a home game with Asheville on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house Tuesday. Police said the 33-year-old Scott was taken into custody in Orlando, Florida. After learning of his brother’s death, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to the U.S. from Africa, where he had hosted a youth football camp. On Tuesday, police found Joshua’s body inside a Hampton house as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects