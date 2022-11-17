 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Off to a great start

Off to a great start: Titans open season with wins at West Caldwell quad

Titans open season with wins at West Caldwell quad

Off to a great start: Titans open season with wins at West Caldwell quad

McDowell head coach Chad Davis, left, instructs wrestlers during a recent practice session. The Titans opened the 2022-23 season with three wins in dual matches in a quad at West Caldwell. McDowell will compete in the Dekota Smith Invitational at South Caldwell on Saturday.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titan wrestling team opened its season with three victories in a quad match at West Caldwell on Tuesday.

The Titans picked up a 78-0 forfeit win over Lincoln Charter, and then clipped West Caldwell 45-29 and West Wilkes 41-36. The Titans, under third-year head coach Chad Davis (35-11), are looking to improve on last season’s 17-7 record.

McDowell will compete in the Dekota Smith Invitational this weekend at South Caldwell. The Titans will then wrestle a quad at Avery with West Wilkes and South Caldwell next Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break.

McDowell 45, West Caldwell 29 — Four straight wins late in the match broke a 24-24 tie and allowed the Titans to score a solid win against the Warriors.

The streak began at 182 pounds where Josh Burnette pinned Jonathan Cox. Bryson Stines (195 pounds) then pinned Jacorian Logan. Hayden Haynes (220) pinned Hayden Hartley. Heavyweight Jonathan Hall pinned Juan Gely. That was followed by Morgan Repasky’s 5-4 victory over Omarzia Wright at 106 pounds.

West Caldwell’s Fernando Teniente won a 15-0 technical fall over Harper Thompson at 113 pounds in the finale, but by then it didn’t matter.

The match began at 120 pounds, where the Titans forfeited to Joel Briones. At 126, McDowell’s Rylan Patterson pinned George Hocsak. The Warriors’ Trent Gibbs pinned Orrin Queen at 132. McDowell’s Logan Laurie (138) then pinned Nickolas Calhoun.

Rakeem Smith won a 10-3 decision over the Titans’ Jeremy Berry at 145 pounds. At 152, Haze Helms was pinned by Jacob Spencer. The Titans’ Hunter Kirby (160) pinned Zakary Bloom. West Caldwell’s Luke Roberts claimed a 7-2 decision over Hunter Pittman at 170, setting the stage for McDowell’s decisive run of wins.

McDowell 41, West Wilkes 36 — The Titans fell behind big early, but roared back to win the finale seven bouts and clip the Blackhawks.

The match started at 106, where Repasky pinned Isaac Clonch to give McDowell a 6-0 lead. Harper Thompson (113) pinned Isaiah Huffman to make it 12-0, but the Titans didn’t win again for a while.

McDowell forfeited at 120. Carter Minton (126) pinned Patterson; Landon Wilson (132) pinned Queen; Jeff McNeill (138) pinned Logan Laurie; Zack Sheets (145) pinned Berry; and Tanner Estes (152) pinned Helms.

That gave the Blackhawks a 36-12 lead, but it didn’t last.

Kirby’s pin of Chris West at 160 started the rally. Pittman (170) scored a 6-3 decision over Seth Huffman. Burnette (182) defeated Holt Hanchey 12-7. West Caldwell forfeited to Stines at 195. Haynes (220) then pinned Elija Ramirez; and Hall closed out the scoring in the go-ahead bout, pinning Bryson Vicker.

The Titans were docked a team point for a wrestler taking down his singlet on the mat.

McDowell lost several key seniors off last year’s team, including state qualifiers Jesse Barrier, Collin Campbell and Bruin Lytle. But the Titans return several starters who should all improve their records this season.

Stines, a senior who went 19-10 a year ago, is the only returner who advanced to the State 4A Championships last year.

Repasky, a junior, finished second in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference a year ago and then finished runner-up in the girls’ state championship tournament for the second year in a row. She finished 27-14.

Patterson went 25-16 as a sophomore and placed third in the conference tournament.

Burnette, a junior, was 21-14 last season. Kirby went 17-18 as a sophomore and placed third in the conference tournament. Laurie and Haynes won seven matches apiece.

