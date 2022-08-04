Numbers low, effort high: Titans show solid work ethic during first week of official practice

Make no mistake about it: The McDowell Titans varsity football team is small on numbers. But after a week of official practice, they’ve been big on effort.

That’s the message Titans head coach Darrell Brewer had concerning the first week of practice, which began last Monday and culminates tomorrow morning (Saturday) with the first full-contact session allowed under North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules (8 to 10 a.m.).

McDowell currently has fewer than 30 varsity players, the lowest turnout in recent memory. There are approximately 35 youngsters on the junior varsity squad. Despite the low numbers, Brewer said McDowell had good participation in workouts over the summer, and the kids have looked sharp on the field.

“I’ve been real pleased with the kids we have,” said the fourth-year head coach. “They have all worked hard and put in their time and have done the things they needed to do in order to get better.”

Brewer pointed to Wednesday’s practice as evidence the players are all on the same page mentally. Lightning interrupted practice midway through, and the Titans handled a switch to working out in the gym with poise.

“We had to move into the gym in the middle of practice because of lightning,” Brewer said. “But we still had a good, crisp practice, and I felt pretty good about that. That’s a major disruption, but we handled it well and I’m proud of that.”

It will take that kind of focus for the Titans to overcome the low numbers, which have forced the coaching staff to combine the varsity and jayvee teams at times in practice, something they have rarely needed to do in the past.

“My biggest concern is numbers,” Brewer said. “We’ve got 27 or 28 on varsity. You’ve been hearing that numbers have been down everywhere the last couple of years, but we really haven’t seen it until now. Injuries are going to be the big key for us this year. We could go from a decent football team to a bad one with just a couple of injuries.”

McDowell was indeed a decent squad last year. The Titans got off to a 5-1 start before struggling with a difficult schedule late and finishing 5-4 (3-3 in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference). That result, which came on the heels of a 3-3 season in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring campaign, is still a source of optimism in the Titans’ camp.

And it’s certainly provided ample reason for the players to work hard in the offseason, Brewer said.

MHS 2022 football schedule McDowell Titans football schedule 2022 Date Opponent Aug. 19 @R-S Central Aug. 26 Mitchell Sept. 2 @East Rutherford* Sept. 9 Avery Sept. 16 @T.C. Roberson Sept. 30 North Buncombe Oct. 7 @Enka Oct. 14 Asheville Oct. 21 @Erwin Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds All games kick off at 7 p.m. except *7:30 Mountain 3A/4A conference games in bold

“We’re few in numbers, but the ones who are out there, they work hard,” said Brewer. “The first week of practice is always tough. It’s drudgery. It’s officially the start of football, but you’re doing the same things you’ve been doing all summer.”

But that won’t be the case the rest of the way. McDowell has a busy preseason schedule lined up, with a pair of scrimmage games slated for next week in preparation for the season opener at R-S Central on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Titans will host Watauga in a scrimmage Wednesday, Aug, 10. The jayvees will open the action at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at approximately 6.

On Friday, Aug. 12, McDowell will travel to St. Stephens for a jamboree. The Titan jayvees will scrimmage Saint from 6 to 7 p.m. McDowell’s varsity will play a full half against St. Stephens beginning at 7:15.