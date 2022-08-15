Numbers game: Titans working hard to overcome depth problems as opener looms

The McDowell Titans football team has a fairly impressive group of skilled playmakers. The Titans also have ample size up front and some experienced players, especially on offense.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is there are not a whole lot of Titans to go around.

McDowell opens the 2022 football season Friday night on the road at R-S Central, and although the team has the potential to put several victories on the board this year, the Titans are as painfully thin on numbers as they have been in a long time.

The roster lists 38 players, but that total includes several sophomores who may or may not end up playing varsity ball fulltime. The real number is closer to 30, far below what you might expect from one of the biggest schools in the western part of the state.

But the ones who will represent their county on Friday nights are the kind you want out there, according to fourth-year head coach Darrell Brewer.

“The kids we have, have worked their tails off,” said Brewer. “You feel good about the kid we have. It’s just that we could go from being a pretty decent football team to nothing if one kid goes down. I’ve spent most of my career in 1A and 2A ball, and that’s what it feels like this year. We’ve got that kind of numbers this year.

“We’re happy with what we have. They’ve worked and they’ve gotten better and we’ve seen some good things, but the numbers game worries you a little bit.”

Obviously, injuries could play a huge role in determining how the season goes, but if the Titans can keep everyone healthy, they could equal or surpass their 5-4 overall record from a year ago, which came on the heels of a 3-3 COVID-shortened 2021 spring season. The Titans got off to an especially impressive start last fall, winning five of their first six, and headed into a game with eventual Mountain 3A/4A Conference champ Asheville with first place on the line. The Titans stumbled, though, falling to the Cougars and dropping their last two games.

Things could go better down the stretch this year, but it won’t be easy, especially since several key players are gone.

McDowell lost some valuable seniors, including a trio of two-time all-conference players in quarterback Gabe Marsh, lineman James Day and linebacker Grayson Blackwelder. Defensive tackle Jake Marsh and offensive guard Jesse Barrier are also departed all-league performers.

But there is a pair of All-Mountain Athletic Conference seniors in tight end/receiver Jeremiah Ellis and outside linebacker Majesty Summey.

Senior Hogan Fortune is back to anchor the offensive line, senior Ricky Carr makes the move from defense to quarterback, tailbacks Blake Boswell and Josh Ellis are back after solid campaigns, and receivers Jackson Marsh and Matt Spivey give the Titans some speed on the edges. Senior defenders Dawson Bartlett and Devyn Cash are expected to help bolster the defense. In all, the offense returns five full- or part-time starters, the defense four.

No one on the roster threw a pass in a varsity game last year, but the Titans bring back their top four receivers, two of their top three rushers, and four of their top seven tacklers.

All are poised to improve on their performances after a solid summer in the weight room, Brewer said. McDowell’s summer workouts were well-attended, and the team made good use of its new and improved weight training facility.

“For the most part, they were very dedicated,” said Brewer. “They just came in and did everything we asked them to do and more. It’s a good group. They’re kids you enjoy coaching, kids you enjoy being around.”

And at least one vocal leader has emerged from the ranks, Brewer noted.

“The first one that comes to mind is Ricky Carr,” said Brewer. “We were a little concerned, because Ricky is not a traditional-type quarterback. But what Ricky is, is he’s a football player. You can just see the linemen have sort of rallied around him because Ricky’s got that mentality. He’s not afraid to stick his head in there, and he’s not afraid to sit back there and throw it. He’ll do anything. He’s really molded those guys together.

“Hogan has done a great job being a leader of that offensive line. He’s brought them along. He holds them accountable and they’ve gelled around him. He’s been super for us.”

If the offensive line can give Carr time to throw, the Titans will be able to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers, a group Brewer said has to be considered the team’s strongest asset.

“I think our strength right now, just looking at them, would have to be our receiving corps,” said Brewer. “With Jeremiah, he’s going to be a handful for anybody to cover, and Majesty has come on and presented himself. He’s grown and he’s 6-foot-4 now, too. You can split them up, and that’s two pretty good sized targets out there that can catch the ball and make things happen with it.”

Even with a solid group of receivers, the Titans will still need to run the ball effectively out of offensive coordinator Zack McCartha’s versatile multiple wing-T offense. They’ll also have to figure out how to keep their opponents out of the end zone, a task that has proven somewhat problematic in the preseason scrimmages. The answer to both those problems is a simple one, Brewer said.

Mountain 3A/4A Conference football schedule Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Friday, Aug. 19 McDowell at R-S Central West Forsyth at A.C. Reynolds Robbinsville at Asheville Mitchell at Erwin Swain at North Buncombe Watauga at T.C. Roberson Friday, August 26 Mitchell at McDowell A.C. Reynolds at Shelby Asheville at Kings Mountain Enka at Pisgah Erwin at Mountain Heritage North Buncombe at Madison T.C. Roberson at Ashbrook Friday, Sept. 2 McDowell at East Rutherford A.C. Reynolds at Alexander Central Brevard at Asheville Rosman at Enka Tuscola at Erwin Andrews at North Buncombe Smoky Mountain at T.C. Roberson Friday, Sept. 9 Avery at McDowell A.C. Reynolds at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Erwin at Brevard North Buncombe at East Henderson Friday, Sept. 16 McDowell at T.C. Roberson North Buncombe at A.C. Reynolds Asheville at North Davidson Enka at Erwin Friday, Sept. 23 A.C. Reynolds at Enka Erwin at Asheville T.C. Roberson at North Buncombe Friday, Sept. 30 North Buncombe at McDowell Asheville at A.C. Reynolds Enka at T.C. Roberson Friday, Oct. 7 McDowell at Enka A.C. Reynolds at Erwin T.C. Roberson at Asheville Friday, Oct. 14 Asheville at McDowell Enka at North Buncombe Erwin at T.C. Roberson Friday, Oct. 21 McDowell at Erwin T.C. Roberson at A.C. Reynolds North Buncombe at Asheville Enka at North Henderson Friday, Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds at McDowell Asheville at Enka Erwin at North Buncombe T.C. Roberson at Franklin

“We’ve got to be physical,” said the veteran coach, who will take over defensive coordinator duties after the retirement of longtime defensive assistant Keith Styles. “That’s what we are. That’s the kind of kids that we have. That’s who we are. I’ve told the kids repeatedly we’re not going to out-athlete people. We’ve got to be tougher than they are. We’ve got to be disciplined and we’ve got to be tougher than they are. That hasn’t changed, and, especially with the numbers we’ve got, we’re going to have to be a tough group to make it through and have any success.

“A lot of these guys are having to go both ways, so if somebody goes down, you’ve lost an offensive starter and a defensive starter. If somebody goes down, somebody has to step up. That’s what we’re going to have to have.”

NOTES: The Titans’ assistant coaches this season include McCartha, Darren Benfield, Scott Helms, Jon Julian, Aikman Kazee, Casey Mabry, J.C. Olivo, Josh Piercy, Shane Ramsey, Allen Tate and Bill Taylor...Check Thursday’s McDowell News for a preview of the Titans’ offense. The defensive preview will run Friday.