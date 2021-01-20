 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball standings
0 comments

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball standings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball standings

Boys NWC Overall

Alexander Central 3-1 4-1

Hickory 2-1 3-1

McDowell 3-2 3-2

South Caldwell 2-2 2-3

St. Stephens 2-2 2-3

Freedom 1-2 1-3

Watauga 1-4 1-4

Tuesday, Jan. 19

McDowell 53, South Caldwell 34

Hickory 72, Watauga 61

Alexander Central 78, Freedom 48

Tabernacle 52, St. Stephens 43

Friday, Jan. 22

Hickory at Alexander Central

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Saturday, Jan. 23

McDowell at Asheville School (canceled)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Alexander Central at Watauga

Friday, Jan. 29

McDowell at Hickory

South Caldwell at Watauga

St. Stephens at Freedom

Tuesday, Feb. 2

McDowell at St. Stephens

Freedom at Hickory

South Caldwell at Huss

Watauga at Alexander Central

Thursday, Feb. 4

Moravian Prep at Freedom

Friday, Feb. 5

Watauga at McDowell

Hickory at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Alexander Central at McDowell

Hickory at Forestview

South Caldwell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 12

McDowell at South Caldwell

Watauga at Hickory

Alexander Central at Freedom

North Rowan at St. Stephens

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Alexander Central at Hickory

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Freedom at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 19

Freedom at McDowell

Hickory at St. Stephens

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

End regular season

Tuesday, Jan. 5

McDowell 62, Hickory 46

Freedom 63, St. Stephens 48

South Caldwell 54, Watauga 46

Thursday, Jan. 7

Alexander Central 78, Tabernacle 52

Friday, Jan. 8

St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)

Hickory at Freedom (ppd.)

Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)

Huss 80, South Caldwell 48

Monday, Jan. 11

St. Stephens 70, McDowell 59

Hickory at Freedom (ppd.)

Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43

Tuesday, Jan. 12

McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)

South Caldwell at Hickory (ppd.)

St. Stephens 64, Alexander Central 44

Wednesday, Jan. 13

McDowell 68, Watauga 62

Mtn. Heritage 59, Freedom 55

Hickory 56, South Caldwell 32

Friday, Jan. 15

Alexander Central 40, McDowell 36

Hickory 81, Forestview 59

South Caldwell 59, Freedom 43

Watauga 61, St. Stephens 47

Girls NWC Overall

Freedom 3-0 3-0

Alexander Central 3-0 4-0

Hickory 2-1 3-1

McDowell 2-2 2-2

South Caldwell 1-2 2-2

St. Stephens 1-3 2-3

Watauga 0-4 0-4

Tuesday, Jan. 19

South Caldwell at McDowell (ppd.-COVID)

Hickory at Watauga (ppd.-COVID)

Freedom at Alexander Central (ppd.-COVID)

St. Stephens 58, Tabernacle 27

Friday, Jan. 22

Hickory at Alexander Central (ppd.-COVID)

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Saturday, Jan. 23

McDowell at Asheville School (canceled)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory (ppd.-COVID)

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Alexander Central at Watauga

Friday, Jan. 29

McDowell at Hickory (ppd.-COVID)

South Caldwell at Watauga

St. Stephens at Freedom

Saturday, Jan. 30

McDowell at Hickory (11:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 2

McDowell at St. Stephens

Freedom at Hickory

South Caldwell at Huss

Watauga at Alexander Central

Thursday, Feb. 4

ACA at Freedom

Friday, Feb. 5

Watauga at McDowell

Hickory at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Alexander Central at McDowell

Hickory at Forestview

South Caldwell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 12

McDowell at South Caldwell

Watauga at Hickory

Alexander Central at Freedom

North Rowan at St. Stephens

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Alexander Central at Hickory

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Freedom at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 19

Freedom at McDowell

Hickory at St. Stephens

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

End regular season

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Hickory 49, McDowell 38

South Caldwell 53, Watauga 41

Freedom 58, St. Stephens 28

Thursday, Jan. 7

Alexander Central 59, Statesville 31

South Caldwell 74, Huss 38

Friday, Jan. 8

St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)

Freedom 62, Hickory 56

Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)

Monday, Jan. 11

McDowell 60, St. Stephens 37

Alexander Central 58, Watauga 46

Tuesday, Jan. 12

McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)

Hickory 61, South Caldwell 27

Alexander Central 45, St. Stephens 43

Wednesday, Jan. 13

McDowell 61, Watauga 50

Freedom at Mtn. Heritage (ppd.)

Friday, Jan. 15

Alexander Central 50, McDowell 40

Hickory 64, Forestview 21

Freedom 46, South Caldwell 38

St. Stephens 40, Watauga 37

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics