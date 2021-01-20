Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball standings
Boys NWC Overall
Alexander Central 3-1 4-1
Hickory 2-1 3-1
McDowell 3-2 3-2
South Caldwell 2-2 2-3
St. Stephens 2-2 2-3
Freedom 1-2 1-3
Watauga 1-4 1-4
Tuesday, Jan. 19
McDowell 53, South Caldwell 34
Hickory 72, Watauga 61
Alexander Central 78, Freedom 48
Tabernacle 52, St. Stephens 43
Friday, Jan. 22
Hickory at Alexander Central
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Saturday, Jan. 23
McDowell at Asheville School (canceled)
Tuesday, Jan. 26
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Alexander Central at Watauga
Friday, Jan. 29
McDowell at Hickory
South Caldwell at Watauga
St. Stephens at Freedom
Tuesday, Feb. 2
McDowell at St. Stephens
Freedom at Hickory
South Caldwell at Huss
Watauga at Alexander Central
Thursday, Feb. 4
Moravian Prep at Freedom
Friday, Feb. 5
Watauga at McDowell
Hickory at South Caldwell
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Alexander Central at McDowell
Hickory at Forestview
South Caldwell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 12
McDowell at South Caldwell
Watauga at Hickory
Alexander Central at Freedom
North Rowan at St. Stephens
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Alexander Central at Hickory
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Freedom at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 19
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
End regular season
Tuesday, Jan. 5
McDowell 62, Hickory 46
Freedom 63, St. Stephens 48
South Caldwell 54, Watauga 46
Thursday, Jan. 7
Alexander Central 78, Tabernacle 52
Friday, Jan. 8
St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)
Hickory at Freedom (ppd.)
Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)
Huss 80, South Caldwell 48
Monday, Jan. 11
St. Stephens 70, McDowell 59
Hickory at Freedom (ppd.)
Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43
Tuesday, Jan. 12
McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)
South Caldwell at Hickory (ppd.)
St. Stephens 64, Alexander Central 44
Wednesday, Jan. 13
McDowell 68, Watauga 62
Mtn. Heritage 59, Freedom 55
Hickory 56, South Caldwell 32
Friday, Jan. 15
Alexander Central 40, McDowell 36
Hickory 81, Forestview 59
South Caldwell 59, Freedom 43
Watauga 61, St. Stephens 47
Girls NWC Overall
Freedom 3-0 3-0
Alexander Central 3-0 4-0
Hickory 2-1 3-1
McDowell 2-2 2-2
South Caldwell 1-2 2-2
St. Stephens 1-3 2-3
Watauga 0-4 0-4
Tuesday, Jan. 19
South Caldwell at McDowell (ppd.-COVID)
Hickory at Watauga (ppd.-COVID)
Freedom at Alexander Central (ppd.-COVID)
St. Stephens 58, Tabernacle 27
Friday, Jan. 22
Hickory at Alexander Central (ppd.-COVID)
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Saturday, Jan. 23
McDowell at Asheville School (canceled)
Tuesday, Jan. 26
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory (ppd.-COVID)
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Alexander Central at Watauga
Friday, Jan. 29
McDowell at Hickory (ppd.-COVID)
South Caldwell at Watauga
St. Stephens at Freedom
Saturday, Jan. 30
McDowell at Hickory (11:30 a.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 2
McDowell at St. Stephens
Freedom at Hickory
South Caldwell at Huss
Watauga at Alexander Central
Thursday, Feb. 4
ACA at Freedom
Friday, Feb. 5
Watauga at McDowell
Hickory at South Caldwell
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Alexander Central at McDowell
Hickory at Forestview
South Caldwell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 12
McDowell at South Caldwell
Watauga at Hickory
Alexander Central at Freedom
North Rowan at St. Stephens
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Alexander Central at Hickory
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Freedom at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 19
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
End regular season
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Hickory 49, McDowell 38
South Caldwell 53, Watauga 41
Freedom 58, St. Stephens 28
Thursday, Jan. 7
Alexander Central 59, Statesville 31
South Caldwell 74, Huss 38
Friday, Jan. 8
St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)
Freedom 62, Hickory 56
Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)
Monday, Jan. 11
McDowell 60, St. Stephens 37
Alexander Central 58, Watauga 46
Tuesday, Jan. 12
McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)
Hickory 61, South Caldwell 27
Alexander Central 45, St. Stephens 43
Wednesday, Jan. 13
McDowell 61, Watauga 50
Freedom at Mtn. Heritage (ppd.)
Friday, Jan. 15
Alexander Central 50, McDowell 40
Hickory 64, Forestview 21
Freedom 46, South Caldwell 38
St. Stephens 40, Watauga 37