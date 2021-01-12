 Skip to main content
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball standings
Boys NWC Overall

Freedom 1-0 1-0

South Caldwell 1-0 1-1

Alexander Central 1-0 2-0

St. Stephens 1-1 1-1

McDowell 1-1 1-1

Hickory 0-1 0-1

Watauga 0-2 0-2

Tuesday, Jan. 5

McDowell 62, Hickory 46

Freedom 63, St. Stephens 48

South Caldwell 54, Watauga 46

Thursday, Jan. 7

Alexander Central 78, Tabernacle 52

Friday, Jan. 8

St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)

Hickory at Freedom (ppd.)

Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)

Huss 80, South Caldwell 48

Monday, Jan. 11

St. Stephens 70, McDowell 59

Hickory at Freedom (ppd., Jan. 21)

Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43

Tuesday, Jan. 12

McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)

South Caldwell at Hickory

Alexander Central at St. Stephens

Wednesday, Jan. 13

McDowell at Watauga

Freedom at Mtn. Heritage

Friday, Jan. 15

McDowell at Alexander Central

Forestview at Hickory

Freedom at South Caldwell

Watauga at St. Stephens

Tuesday, Jan. 19

South Caldwell at McDowell

Hickory at Watauga

Freedom at Alexander Central

Tabernacle at St. Stephens

Friday, Jan. 22

Hickory at Alexander Central

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Saturday, Jan. 23

McDowell at Asheville School

Tuesday, Jan. 26

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Alexander Central at Watauga

Friday, Jan. 29

McDowell at Hickory

South Caldwell at Watauga

St. Stephens at Freedom

Tuesday, Feb. 2

McDowell at St. Stephens

Freedom at Hickory

South Caldwell at Huss

Watauga at Alexander Central

Thursday, Feb. 4

Moravian Prep at Freedom

Friday, Feb. 5

Watauga at McDowell

Hickory at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Alexander Central at McDowell

Hickory at Forestview

South Caldwell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 12

McDowell at South Caldwell

Watauga at Hickory

Alexander Central at Freedom

North Rowan at St. Stephens

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Alexander Central at Hickory

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Freedom at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 19

Freedom at McDowell

Hickory at St. Stephens

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

End regular season

Girls NWC Overall

Freedom 2-0 2-0

South Caldwell 1-0 2-0

Alexander Central 1-0 2-0

Hickory 1-1 1-1

McDowell 1-1 1-1

St. Stephens 0-2 0-2

Watauga 0-2 0-2

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Hickory 49, McDowell 38

South Caldwell 53, Watauga 41

Freedom 58, St. Stephens 28

Thursday, Jan. 7

Alexander Central 59, Statesville 31

South Caldwell 74, Huss 38

Friday, Jan. 8

St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)

Freedom 62, Hickory 56

Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)

Monday, Jan. 11

McDowell 60, St. Stephens 37

Alexander Central 58, Watauga 46

Tuesday, Jan. 12

McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)

South Caldwell at Hickory

Alexander Central at St. Stephens

Wednesday, Jan. 13

McDowell at Watauga

Freedom at Mtn. Heritage

Friday, Jan. 15

McDowell at Alexander Central

Forestview at Hickory

Freedom at South Caldwell

Watauga at St. Stephens

Tuesday, Jan. 19

South Caldwell at McDowell

Hickory at Watauga

Freedom at Alexander Central

Tabernacle at St. Stephens

Friday, Jan. 22

Hickory at Alexander Central

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Saturday, Jan. 23

McDowell at Asheville School

Tuesday, Jan. 26

McDowell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Hickory

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Alexander Central at Watauga

Friday, Jan. 29

McDowell at Hickory

South Caldwell at Watauga

St. Stephens at Freedom

Tuesday, Feb. 2

McDowell at St. Stephens

Freedom at Hickory

South Caldwell at Huss

Watauga at Alexander Central

Thursday, Feb. 4

ACA at Freedom

Friday, Feb. 5

Watauga at McDowell

Hickory at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Alexander Central at McDowell

Hickory at Forestview

South Caldwell at Freedom

St. Stephens at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 12

McDowell at South Caldwell

Watauga at Hickory

Alexander Central at Freedom

North Rowan at St. Stephens

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Alexander Central at Hickory

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Freedom at Watauga

Friday, Feb. 19

Freedom at McDowell

Hickory at St. Stephens

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

End regular season

