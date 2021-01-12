Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball standings

Boys NWC Overall
Freedom 1-0 1-0
South Caldwell 1-0 1-1
Alexander Central 1-0 2-0
St. Stephens 1-1 1-1
McDowell 1-1 1-1
Hickory 0-1 0-1
Watauga 0-2 0-2
Tuesday, Jan. 5
McDowell 62, Hickory 46
Freedom 63, St. Stephens 48
South Caldwell 54, Watauga 46
Thursday, Jan. 7
Alexander Central 78, Tabernacle 52
Friday, Jan. 8
St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)
Hickory at Freedom (ppd.)
Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)
Huss 80, South Caldwell 48
Monday, Jan. 11
St. Stephens 70, McDowell 59
Hickory at Freedom (ppd., Jan. 21)
Alexander Central 57, Watauga 43
Tuesday, Jan. 12
McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)
South Caldwell at Hickory
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
Wednesday, Jan. 13
McDowell at Watauga
Freedom at Mtn. Heritage
Friday, Jan. 15
McDowell at Alexander Central
Forestview at Hickory
Freedom at South Caldwell
Watauga at St. Stephens
Tuesday, Jan. 19
South Caldwell at McDowell
Hickory at Watauga
Freedom at Alexander Central
Tabernacle at St. Stephens
Friday, Jan. 22
Hickory at Alexander Central
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Saturday, Jan. 23
McDowell at Asheville School
Tuesday, Jan. 26
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Alexander Central at Watauga
Friday, Jan. 29
McDowell at Hickory
South Caldwell at Watauga
St. Stephens at Freedom
Tuesday, Feb. 2
McDowell at St. Stephens
Freedom at Hickory
South Caldwell at Huss
Watauga at Alexander Central
Thursday, Feb. 4
Moravian Prep at Freedom
Friday, Feb. 5
Watauga at McDowell
Hickory at South Caldwell
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Alexander Central at McDowell
Hickory at Forestview
South Caldwell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 12
McDowell at South Caldwell
Watauga at Hickory
Alexander Central at Freedom
North Rowan at St. Stephens
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Alexander Central at Hickory
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Freedom at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 19
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
End regular season
Girls NWC Overall
Freedom 2-0 2-0
South Caldwell 1-0 2-0
Alexander Central 1-0 2-0
Hickory 1-1 1-1
McDowell 1-1 1-1
St. Stephens 0-2 0-2
Watauga 0-2 0-2
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Hickory 49, McDowell 38
South Caldwell 53, Watauga 41
Freedom 58, St. Stephens 28
Thursday, Jan. 7
Alexander Central 59, Statesville 31
South Caldwell 74, Huss 38
Friday, Jan. 8
St. Stephens at McDowell (ppd.)
Freedom 62, Hickory 56
Alexander Central at Watauga (ppd.)
Monday, Jan. 11
McDowell 60, St. Stephens 37
Alexander Central 58, Watauga 46
Tuesday, Jan. 12
McDowell at Watauga (ppd.)
South Caldwell at Hickory
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
Wednesday, Jan. 13
McDowell at Watauga
Freedom at Mtn. Heritage
Friday, Jan. 15
McDowell at Alexander Central
Forestview at Hickory
Freedom at South Caldwell
Watauga at St. Stephens
Tuesday, Jan. 19
South Caldwell at McDowell
Hickory at Watauga
Freedom at Alexander Central
Tabernacle at St. Stephens
Friday, Jan. 22
Hickory at Alexander Central
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Saturday, Jan. 23
McDowell at Asheville School
Tuesday, Jan. 26
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Alexander Central at Watauga
Friday, Jan. 29
McDowell at Hickory
South Caldwell at Watauga
St. Stephens at Freedom
Tuesday, Feb. 2
McDowell at St. Stephens
Freedom at Hickory
South Caldwell at Huss
Watauga at Alexander Central
Thursday, Feb. 4
ACA at Freedom
Friday, Feb. 5
Watauga at McDowell
Hickory at South Caldwell
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Alexander Central at McDowell
Hickory at Forestview
South Caldwell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Watauga
Friday, Feb. 12
McDowell at South Caldwell
Watauga at Hickory