The North Mecklenburg Lady Vikings have been one of the best girls' basketball teams in the Charlotte area this season. On Tuesday night, the Lady Vikings showed why in a 67-38 win over the McDowell Lady Titans in the opening round of the 4A State Basketball Playoffs.

North Meck (25-2) and its team speed made it a chore for McDowell to get anything going offensively and that turned it into an uphill battle for the entire 32 minutes. The Lady Vikings jumped out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead. While the Lady Titans defensively was able to stay in the game for a while, the suffocating defense by North Meck ultimately wore McDowell down as the game progressed.

Emma England’s basket in the paint kept the Lady Titans within a 10-point deficit at 26-16 with around two minutes left the half, but a 7-1 end to the half broke things open. After the break, North Meck outscored McDowell by a 34-21 margin, ending the Lady Titans' season.

“North Meck is a really good team and we knew that going in. Their record speaks for itself,” said McDowell head coach Zack McCartha. “One thing I can say and have been able to say all season is that we came in and played hard 'til the very end. The effort wasn’t a problem, we just came across a better team.”

Four Lady Vikings scored as they were able to force McDowell into 22 turnovers on the night. Kairah Dixon Booker finished with 23 points and was a force on the boards all game. Point guard Dearia Page had 14 points, Naveah Farmer and Boston Bates finished with 12 points apiece.

No McDowell player scored in double figures. England (five rebounds) and Kensly Stewart (five assists) had eight points each. Emma Washburn scored six points. Sage Young (two assists) and Faith Laws added five points each. Brooklyn Thompson and Kierstin Kemper had two points each and Kimora Stewart (two steals, two rebounds) along with Kaylyn Darveaux scored one point each.

The speed and physical nature of North Meck’s half-court defense was a factor on Tuesday as the Lady Titans were never able to string a series of good possessions together. McDowell scored back-to-back baskets on just two occasions all night.

“Their speed and physicality gave us a lot of problems trying to put points on the board,” added McCartha. ‘It was at a level that we haven’t seen all season long.”

Putting aside Tuesday’s outcome, the McDowell girls continue to progress on the court finishing with a 16-10 record for the program is a 10-game improvement over the 2021-22 campaign and ending a two-year streak of not qualifying for the state playoffs. Coach McCartha feels that Tuesday’s game can be a good measuring stick for where the program is and where they want to be.

“Tonight was a good experience for everyone in the program. I feel that making the state playoffs is a gauge of the progress that’s been made and our seniors have helped provide the leadership to get us to that point. For our returning players, tonight should also be a reminder as to how we need to get better this off-season. We need to become physically stronger, especially on the offensive end. Tonight’s game showed that.”

The bulk of the scoring production for McDowell will return next season as five of the top seven scorers on the team will be back, including Stewart and Young, who were all-conference selections.