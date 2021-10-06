North Buncombe too much for Lady Titans

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team put up a valiant fight early on, but in the end, the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks were just too overwhelming, winning in three games on Tuesday night in Weaverville.

The loss extends the season-long losing streak for McDowell to 11 matches overall. The team is also in the middle of rough patch, having won only one game total over the span of eight matches.

The Lady Titans, in the first game, were in a position to steal it, being up 22-20 late. Unfortunately, North Buncombe rallied, scoring five of the last service points to escape with a 25-23 win.

The second game was also close as both teams were tied at 15. That ended when defensive specialist Sam Welch accounted for seven points in a row, allowing the Lady Blackhawks to pull away 25-17.

Up 2-0, North Buncombe put the game away in the third with a pair of long scoring runs en route to a 25-9 score.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Enka.