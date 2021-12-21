No doubt: Titans blitz Madison for first win of season

One of the two teams playing in Titan Gym Monday night was going to leave with its first win of the season.
The McDowell Titans made sure it was them.
McDowell (1-4) punched the Madison Patriots in the mouth with a 23-4 run out of the gates and never looked back in a 75-46 blowout.
McDowell made its first five shots and led 29-7 at the end of one quarter against the shell-shocked Patriots (0-8). It was 48-17 at halftime, and by then, all 15 Titan players had entered the game. Fourteen of them ended up scoring.
It was a bombastic start for McDowell, which was coming off a disappointing overtime loss to unbeaten South Caldwell on Friday. The Titans hoped to keep the momentum up Tuesday night at Watauga. Results were not available at press time.
“I thought our guys, from top to bottom, were really into the game and thinking about what they were doing,” said McDowell head coach Brian Franklin. “The effort was outstanding. The guys were really pushing it and getting down the floor, and early on, sharing the ball and moving it and getting to the basket.”
Wing Mason Lamb (3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) led McDowell with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, with 10 of his points coming in the opening period. Guard Jandon Robbins (5 steals) joined him in double figures with 10. Robbins and Josh Smith (8 points, 5 rebounds) scored six apiece in the first quarter.
That trio, along with point guard David Olivo (6 points, 5 assists), was instrumental in the initial blitz, driving to the basket for easy layups and converting steals into points with a tenacious full-court press.
Lamb’s triple off an Olivo assist made it 23-4 at the 5-minute mark of the first, and the outcome was never in doubt afterward.
McDowell ended up forcing 28 turnovers and holding the Patriots to 23% shooting (13-of-57), including a 3-for-25 showing from 3-point range.
“I was really pleased with how hard they played and being ready to go right from the start and not making any excuses and feeling sorry for themselves,” said Franklin. “You can see Friday night’s game that was a loss and tonight’s game, which was a win, and you compare that to a couple weeks ago, and you can see we’re really improving and getting better as a basketball team, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Guard Caden Hilemon led the Pats with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Rice added 12 for the Patriots, whose head coach, Jamie Pate – a former McDowell assistant – resigned suddenly last week.
The Titans are the on the road at Asheville in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play Thursday night.
Madison (46) Matthew Flores 2-6 0-0 5, Dillon Dison 0-4 2-2 2, Caden Hilemon 5-12 7-8 17, Dakota Dison 1-3 1-4 3, Jacob Rice 4-9 2-4 12, Rainer Shaeffer-Huff 0-2 0-0 0, Hudson Houser 0-5 0-0 0, Keegan McGoff 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Allen 1-5 0-0 2, Kaden King 0-4 4-6 4, Dewie Davis 0-6 1-2 1. Totals: 13-57 17-26 46.
McDowell (75) Mason Lamb 7-11 0-0 17, Josh Smith 4-6 0-0 8, Jeremiah Ellis 1-2 0-2 2, Jandon Robbins 5-11 0-0 10, David Olivo 3-5 0-0 6, Marshall Lamb 1-6 0-0 3, Kaiden Compton 0-1 1-3 1, Jeryah Cash 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Hensley 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson Marsh 0-1 2-2 2, Matthew Spivey 1-4 0-0 2, Ashton Burnette 2-5 0-0 4, Xavier Taylor 2-2 1-3 5, Devyn Cash 1-6 1-3 3, Collin Henson 2-4 1-2 6. Totals: 31-74 6-15 75.
Madison 07 10 10 19 – 46
McDowell 29 19 13 14 – 75
Rebounds: Mad. (42) MHS (47) Rebound leaders: Mad. (Hilemon 9) MHS (Burnette, Taylor, Henson 6) 3-point goals: Mad. (3-25) MHS (7-30) Mad. (Flores 1-5, Di. Dison, Hilemon 0-3, Rice 2-4, Shaeffer-Huff, King 0-2, Houser 0-4, McGoff, Allen 0-1) MHS (Olivo 0-1, Robbins 0-4, Mas. Lamb 3-4, Smith, Spivey 0-2, Mar. Lamb 1-5, Hensley 2-6, Burnette 0-3, D. Cash 0-2, Henson 1-1) MHS assist leaders: (Olivo 5) MHS steals leaders: (Robbins 5) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Compton 2, J. Cash, Henson, Marsh 1) Turnovers: Mad. (28) MHS (15)
Box score
Madison (46) Matthew Flores 2-6 0-0 5, Dillon Dison 0-4 2-2 2, Caden Hilemon 5-12 7-8 17, Dakota Dison 1-3 1-4 3, Jacob Rice 4-9 2-4 12, Rainer Shaeffer-Huff 0-2 0-0 0, Hudson Houser 0-5 0-0 0, Keegan McGoff 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Allen 1-5 0-0 2, Kaden King 0-4 4-6 4, Dewie Davis 0-6 1-2 1. Totals: 13-57 17-26 46.
McDowell (75) Mason Lamb 7-11 0-0 17, Josh Smith 4-6 0-0 8, Jeremiah Ellis 1-2 0-2 2, Jandon Robbins 5-11 0-0 10, David Olivo 3-5 0-0 6, Marshall Lamb 1-6 0-0 3, Kaiden Compton 0-1 1-3 1, Jeryah Cash 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Hensley 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson Marsh 0-1 2-2 2, Matthew Spivey 1-4 0-0 2, Ashton Burnette 2-5 0-0 4, Xavier Taylor 2-2 1-3 5, Devyn Cash 1-6 1-3 3, Collin Henson 2-4 1-2 6. Totals: 31-74 6-15 75.
Madison 07 10 10 19 – 46
McDowell 29 19 13 14 – 75
Rebounds: Mad. (42) MHS (47) Rebound leaders: Mad. (Hilemon 9) MHS (Burnette, Taylor, Henson 6) 3-point goals: Mad. (3-25) MHS (7-30) Mad. (Flores 1-5, Di. Dison, Hilemon 0-3, Rice 2-4, Shaeffer-Huff, King 0-2, Houser 0-4, McGoff, Allen 0-1) MHS (Olivo 0-1, Robbins 0-4, Mas. Lamb 3-4, Smith, Spivey 0-2, Mar. Lamb 1-5, Hensley 2-6, Burnette 0-3, D. Cash 0-2, Henson 1-1) MHS assist leaders: (Olivo 5) MHS steals leaders: (Robbins 5) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Compton 2, J. Cash, Henson, Marsh 1) Turnovers: Mad. (28) MHS (15)