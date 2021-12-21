No doubt: Titans blitz Madison for first win of season

One of the two teams playing in Titan Gym Monday night was going to leave with its first win of the season.

The McDowell Titans made sure it was them.

McDowell (1-4) punched the Madison Patriots in the mouth with a 23-4 run out of the gates and never looked back in a 75-46 blowout.

McDowell made its first five shots and led 29-7 at the end of one quarter against the shell-shocked Patriots (0-8). It was 48-17 at halftime, and by then, all 15 Titan players had entered the game. Fourteen of them ended up scoring.

It was a bombastic start for McDowell, which was coming off a disappointing overtime loss to unbeaten South Caldwell on Friday. The Titans hoped to keep the momentum up Tuesday night at Watauga. Results were not available at press time.

“I thought our guys, from top to bottom, were really into the game and thinking about what they were doing,” said McDowell head coach Brian Franklin. “The effort was outstanding. The guys were really pushing it and getting down the floor, and early on, sharing the ball and moving it and getting to the basket.”