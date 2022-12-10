No chance: Lady Titans hold R-S Central to 1 field goal in 70-5 thumping

The McDowell Lady Titans’ winning streak stands at seven games after they demolished the R-S Central Lady Hilltoppers 70-5 Friday at home.

Just over two weeks ago, the Lady Titans walked past Central by a 50-point margin down on the Palace Court in a contest that didn’t require much energy to be exerted. The same thing occurred in the rematch, but it was an even bigger blowout.

McDowell went up 24-0 after one quarter and doubled down on that by scoring 51 unanswered points over a span of two and a half quarters.

After being fouled on a shot attempt along the baseline, two made free throws by Kayla Ilges at the 5:14 mark in the third gave the Lady Hilltoppers their first points of the game.

Those points, along with a 3-pointer from Dee Wilkins with 6:20 left in regulation were all that R-S Central (0-6) could muster offensively.

The first half included 34 R-S Central turnovers, which led to a bevy of transition points for McDowell.

The margin got to the 40-point mark on a baseline jumper from Abby McMahon putting the Lady Titans ahead 41-0 with 4:48 left in the first half, but the mercy-rule running clock did not officially kick in until after the halftime break.

McDowell was down two of its starters and dressed nine players in total, but eight of them scored in the contest. Sophomore Kensly Stewart (5 steals, 3 rebounds) led the team with 15 points. Stewart has posted double figures in scoring in five of the seven games played so far this season.

Kaylin Darveaux added 12 points off the bench, eight of those coming in the fourth quarter. McMahon (9 rebounds), Clara McCartha (4 steals, 3 assists) and Emma Washburn scored eight points apiece.

Kimora Stewart (7 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 assists) finished with seven points. Emma England (6 rebounds) netted four points and Sage Young (4 assists, 4 steals) scored three points.

After a very strong 7-0 start in non-conference play, McDowell will battle T.C. Roberson in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Titan Gymnasium.

The Lady Rams were victorious in both matchups last season. Roberson (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Friday 47-36 to Daniel Boone (TN) in the inaugural Battle of the ‘Ville Basketball Tournament in Asheville.