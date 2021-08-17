New season, new challenges: Titans hope to continue momentum from promising spring campaign

When last we saw the McDowell Titans early this spring, they were laying a whipping on their archrivals, the Freedom Patriots, and closing out their four-year stay in the Northwestern Conference with a bang.
Now comes the task of trying to sustain the momentum the promising 3-3 campaign generated.
It won’t be easy. The Titans face a tough non-conference schedule, beginning with Friday’s season opener at home against the resurgent R-S Central Hilltoppers (7:30 kickoff). McDowell also must meet the challenge of playing in a new — and likely tougher — conference, The Mountain 3A/4A.
And then there’s that other thing: COVID-19.
Last season was, in all likelihood, the most bizarre ever faced by N.C. high school teams. The pandemic delayed the start of the season until late February, and teams played abbreviated schedules with few, if any, non-conference games. After a summer of relative calm, the virus has reared its ugly head again and threatens to shut down scholastic sports just like it did in 2020.
But in the meantime, the Titans intend to focus on the things within their control.
“We went from the longest offseason in history to the shortest,” said third-year head coach Darrell Brewer. “I’ve tried to put it out of my head, and it’s kind of felt normal for the first time this summer. And now, it’s, ‘here we go again.’ So we’re here and we’ll do what we can. We’re going to go be as normal as we can and go at it as hard as we can for as long as we can. All you can do is go day to day.”
Brewer said day-to-day operations have gone smoothly for the Titans, which is exactly what you’d expect for a club with 18 seniors and 21 varsity returners. As a result, the Titans are working on small fixes and fine-tuning as opposed to covering the basics.
Credit for that, Brewer said, goes to the players.
“This is a good group of boys,” Brewer said. “They seem to like each other. They hang out together and do things together, and that’s what you’ve got to have, that family atmosphere. We’ve had good practices. I felt like the practices, especially starting in August, have been crisp and sharp. They’re working hard and have done everything we’ve asked of them.”
That’s been especially true of the team’s senior leaders. Three of the Titans’ nine all-conference selections from a year ago return. Linebacker Grayson “Buck” Blackwelder, lineman James Day and quarterback Gabe Marsh have been among the team’s leaders in the early going.
“Buck has been a good one for us, and James Day,” said defensive coordinator Keith Style. “Jake Marsh and Gabe Marsh have done a great job. There’s a lot of positive off-the-field kind of stuff going on.”
On the field, the trio of seniors provides a solid core group as the team tries to overcome the losses of departed seniors like linebacker Jacob Pearson, who led the league in tackles, and receiver Riley Moore, who led the conference in receiving.
Gabe Marsh (6-1, 185) was 48-of-92 passing for 619 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions, finishing second in the Northwestern 3A/4A in passing at 103.2 yards per game.
Day, a 5-foot-10, 240-pounder, anchored the offensive line at right guard and played extensively on the defensive line as well, finishing with 30 tackles and a sack.
Blackwelder (5-11, 215) was second on the team and third in the NWC in tackles with 80, an average of 13.3 per game. Blackwelder led the team with two interceptions, was tied for second with two tackles for loss and added a half-sack to his totals.
McDowell will need contributions from all those players and many more in order to make some noise in The Mountain and its Buncombe County squads. The Titans were members of the league (formerly called the Mountain Athletic Conference) from 2009-2016 and compiled a 9-39 record in league play. McDowell managed just one victory, a 2012 win over Erwin, against the conference’s upper echelon teams, Erwin, A.C. Reynolds, Asheville and T.C. Roberson.
“For the most part, the average team speed we we’re going to face will pick up,” said Styles. “Every team we played down there (NWC) had some fast athletes, but maybe not eight, nine, 10, 15 of them.”
Brewer said the more wide-open offensive approach the Titans will see in The Mountain will be a different challenge than trying to stop the ground-oriented Northwestern teams.
“The Northwestern is just a slugfest, week in and week out,” said Brewer. “Everybody is going to try to run the football, and it’s very physical. Going up on the hill, the top-tier teams are going to sling it. They’re physical, too, but they throw the football and they do a great job of it. They do it well.”
In order to be competitive in the new league, the Titans will have to be proficient in putting long drives together, something they struggled with in the spring. McDowell managed only four scoring drives of 55 yards or more last year, although the Titans did score often on big plays.
Controlling the ball will be the focus of the offense this time around, Brewer said.
“What we have to do offensively, is hold the ball and eat clock,” he said. “If we’ve got the ball, it doesn’t matter how many athletes they’ve got. We’ve got to keep it as long as we possibly can. We’ve got to go on the mindset that 3 yards is a good play for us.”
On the other side of the ball, the Titans need to continue a trend started last year — bleed slowly and keep the game close.
“For the most part, our defense played well,” said Styles. “We played well enough to be in nearly every game.”
The Titans have a chance to be in nearly every game this year as well. Brewer said that’s what the players expect.
“I think the kids expect to compete,” Brewer said. “There’s a little different feel about them now when they’re out there getting warmed up and getting ready.”
NOTES: McDowell’s Week 3 foe, East Rutherford, dropped its varsity football team due to low numbers, throwing a monkey wrench in the Titans’ schedule. McDowell will now be idle on Week 3, and will host Chase on Sept. 24, which was previously the Titans’ open date … McDowell’s assistant coaches are: Styles (defensive coordinator), Zack McCartha (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks), Josh Piercy (defensive line), Bill Taylor (linebackers), Darren Benfield (offensive line), Casey Mabry (offensive line and jayvee head coach), Allen Tate (wide receivers), John Julian (defensive backs) and J.C. Olivo (running backs) … Brewer on the Titans’ summer workouts: “I felt good about the summer. We did three days a week instead of four. I’ve always done four, but what I was hoping it would do was make them feel like they had a little bit more of a summer. At the end of the summer, you’re talking about four or five days of work, and I think it paid off for us. I think it was a little less stressful for the coaches and everybody.” … The Titans scrimmaged Watauga last week, and held their own against the Pioneers, three-time defending NWC champions. Brewer on McDowell’s performance: “I thought it was a good scrimmage for us. We know what Watauga is; they’re a good program and good football team. I thought we were competitive, and if we played in a ballgame, who knows? I don’t think we whipped them, but I don’t think they whipped us, either.”
McDowell Titans football schedule 2021
Date Opponent
Aug, 20 R-S Central
Aug. 27 @Mitchell*
Sept. 10 @Avery*
Sept. 17 T.C. Roberson
Sept. 24 Chase
Oct. 1 @North Buncombe
Oct. 8 Enka (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 @Asheville
Oct. 22 Erwin (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 @A.C. Reynolds
Mountain Conference games in bold
All conference games and non-conference home games kickoff at 7 p.m.
*7:30 kickoff
McDowell High junior varsity football schedule 2021