New season, new challenges: Titans hope to continue momentum from promising spring campaign

NOTES: McDowell’s Week 3 foe, East Rutherford, dropped its varsity football team due to low numbers, throwing a monkey wrench in the Titans’ schedule. McDowell will now be idle on Week 3, and will host Chase on Sept. 24, which was previously the Titans’ open date … McDowell’s assistant coaches are: Styles (defensive coordinator), Zack McCartha (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks), Josh Piercy (defensive line), Bill Taylor (linebackers), Darren Benfield (offensive line), Casey Mabry (offensive line and jayvee head coach), Allen Tate (wide receivers), John Julian (defensive backs) and J.C. Olivo (running backs) … Brewer on the Titans’ summer workouts: “I felt good about the summer. We did three days a week instead of four. I’ve always done four, but what I was hoping it would do was make them feel like they had a little bit more of a summer. At the end of the summer, you’re talking about four or five days of work, and I think it paid off for us. I think it was a little less stressful for the coaches and everybody.” … The Titans scrimmaged Watauga last week, and held their own against the Pioneers, three-time defending NWC champions. Brewer on McDowell’s performance: “I thought it was a good scrimmage for us. We know what Watauga is; they’re a good program and good football team. I thought we were competitive, and if we played in a ballgame, who knows? I don’t think we whipped them, but I don’t think they whipped us, either.”