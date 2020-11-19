New Manna falls just short in state title match

Fighting through adversity usually shows a lot about a person’s character and how successful one can be.
The New Manna Christian School boys’ soccer program dealt with a lot of adversity this season, and the results were about as well as one could ask for.
The Wind’s soccer team reached new heights in 2020 making the school’s first appearance in the North Carolina Christian School Association’s soccer playoffs, and nearly coming home with a state title before falling 2-1 in the championship match.
But before any of those accomplishments were ever imaginable, there were serious doubts as to whether the team would even have a season to play.
For one thing, New Manna’s normal home field wasn’t available for use this season due to the restrictions from COVID-19. So, all matches by the Wind were played away from home and without spectators present.
Then, after a 1-4 start to the season, New Manna was faced with having to run the table in league play just to have a chance at a play-in game for states.
With everything that was going against them, New Manna head coach Charlie Tinsley found out about the character and makeup of his team.
“They were not given anything this year. Everything they accomplished was earned,” said Tinsley. “This group of young men is special if you consider the obstacles that were in the way. It’s hard to find boys that play with such determination yet are able to demonstrate such Christian character on and off the field. I’m extremely proud to see what these kids accomplished, not only for New Manna Christian School but for themselves as well.”
After a 4-2 double-overtime loss to Tabernacle Christian (Hickory) on Oct. 6 dropped them to 1-4, the Wind bounced back with a five-game winning streak that not only put them in the playoffs but propelled them to the school’s first appearance in the NCCSA’s 1A state championship game.
It started with two straight victories of 5-1 and 5-2 against Southview Christian. It was followed by a 3-1 win against Shining Light Baptist Academy (Monroe) in the state playoff opener, a 6-1 rout of Mount Calvary in the second round.
That led to up the 1A semifinals on Oct. 27 against Woodland Baptist Christian (Winston-Salem). This semifinal game would be a rematch from earlier in the season when the Eagles beat the Wind 3-1.
The game was a long, drawn-out battle as the Wind’s defense, led by Kooper Shirley and seniors Derik Woody and Noah Shirley, held Woodland scoreless through two overtimes.
The match ultimately came down to a shootout. After the score was tied 4-4, sophomore Elijah Stafford stepped up and buried the ball in the side net giving the Wind the advantage in sudden death.
The limited crowd went crazy and looked on with nervous excitement as Woodland sent its final kicker to the penalty line. Junior Goalie Kayleb Garner blocked the shot on Woodland’s final attempt to put New Manna in the state championship.
The NCCSA 1A final featured a familiar opponent for the wind as they once again battled league foe Tabernacle Christian.
The championship game was a similarly low-scoring affair. Simon Gardin accounted for the lone goal in regulation that tied the game 1-1. The Conquerors prevailed in overtime 2-1, ending a magical run for New Manna soccer team.
“I’m extremely proud and blessed to have the opportunity to be their coach and to see the things they accomplished this year,” said Tinsley. “For the ones who are graduating, I can’t wait to see the future path God takes these kids down.”
Gardin, Landon Ray, Noah Shirley and Derik Woody were the four seniors on the New Manna roster. With as many as 13 players slated to return, 2021 could provide an opportunity for the Wind’s soccer program to again make another run at the 1A championship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!