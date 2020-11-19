New Manna falls just short in state title match

Fighting through adversity usually shows a lot about a person’s character and how successful one can be.

The New Manna Christian School boys’ soccer program dealt with a lot of adversity this season, and the results were about as well as one could ask for.

The Wind’s soccer team reached new heights in 2020 making the school’s first appearance in the North Carolina Christian School Association’s soccer playoffs, and nearly coming home with a state title before falling 2-1 in the championship match.

But before any of those accomplishments were ever imaginable, there were serious doubts as to whether the team would even have a season to play.

For one thing, New Manna’s normal home field wasn’t available for use this season due to the restrictions from COVID-19. So, all matches by the Wind were played away from home and without spectators present.

Then, after a 1-4 start to the season, New Manna was faced with having to run the table in league play just to have a chance at a play-in game for states.

With everything that was going against them, New Manna head coach Charlie Tinsley found out about the character and makeup of his team.