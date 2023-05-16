New Manna Christian School’s baseball team completed its mission of “One Goal” last weekend by winning the North Carolina Christian School Association’s 1A State Championship in Wilson, North Carolina.

The Wind finished off a perfect 14-0 season Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Sheets Memorial Christian in the state championship game. Saturday’s clincher gave New Manna baseball its second state title in three seasons and, for six seniors on the team, the victory ends a tenure in which they have put the local private school on the baseball map among those in the NCCSA.

The mission for those seniors has had its highs and lows. The Wind crowned its first state championship back in 2021 and was bound for another title in 2022, but a heartbreaking loss to Greenville Christian Academy prevented that. However, the loss in last year’s championship made the team hungry and was all the motivation needed to get back to where they wanted to be in 2023.

“They knew how it felt to win a state championship and just how heartbreaking it was to lose it last season,” said New Manna assistant coach Brandon Wilson. “That served as a lot of motivation. Our boys had it in their mind that we were not going to lose in the championship game again.”

Those seniors lived up to the billing as they provided leadership all season long and met the goal they wanted to achieve. Of the 14 games played, the Wind shut out four of their opponents, and at the plate the team posted one of its most efficient units ever, scoring double-digit runs in all but two contests. Before last Saturday’s 3-2 win in the championship, New Manna had another one-run affair, a 7-6 win over Union Grove Christian.

This year’s state playoff run included a 12-0 win over Oak Level Baptist in the quarter finals, a 13-3 win over Calvary Christian in the state semifinals and then in the championship the Wind with a single run in the first and two in the third held on to beat Sheets Memorial.

John Michael McDaniel tossed a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits, striking out nine and walking three batters. McDaniel also had two hits and scored once in the championship.

Fellow seniors Elijah Stafford and Brady Pyatt had a hit and RBI each, along with a hit and run batted in by Tommy Honeycutt.

“The seniors and our manager were an integral part of the chemistry of the team,” said head coach Aaron Wagner. “They knew what they wanted and needed to accomplish and got the whole team on board to accomplish that. “One Goal” was a very exciting year.”

The combination of McDaniel and Stafford on the mound gave New Manna a stout 1-2 punch in the rotation. Stafford in eight appearances went 5-0, allowing just two unearned runs on the year in 25 innings and striking out 49 batters. McDaniel in nine appearances went 4-0 with a strong 2.33 ERA, striking out 45 and walking 11 in 24 innings pitched. Micah Wagner was the third arm in the rotation, going 2-0 in 6 appearances with a 4.31 ERA.

At the plate, Stafford batted a team-high .676, with three home runs and 25 RBIs. He along with McDaniel and Honeycutt had three home runs apiece on the season, most of them being inside-the-park variety. Three different New Manna players had at least 20 hits on the season, including Andrew Ledford who posted a team-high 32 RBIs on the season.

With a half-dozen players moving on, the team will be looking upon some new faces for 2024 to carry the momentum for New Manna’s baseball program.