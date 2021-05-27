Nebo Barbell quartet claims top honors at U.S. Nationals

Nebo Barbell’s Joey Smith wasn’t the gym’s only lifter making noise at the 365 Strong U.S. Nationals in Greensboro last month.

The three other team members who competed captured first place in their respective divisions as well.

Timmy Boyce, 46, competing in the 198-pound, full-power raw (bench, squat, deadlift, unequipped), men’s open and masters divisions, went 8-for-9 on attempts and took first place in the men’s masters.

Boyce squatted 347, benched 254 and deadlifted 353 for a total of 953 pounds. All were federation world records.

Dillon Ledford, 26, competing in the 242-pound, push/pull (bench and deadlift), multiply (equipped), men’s open division, went 4-for-6 on attempts and took first place in men’s open.

Ledford benched 513 pounds and deadlifted 650 for a 1,163-pound total.

Travis Rinnert, 48, competing in the 275-pound, full-power raw, men’s open and masters division, went 7-for-9 on attempts and captured first place in men’s open and masters.

Rinnert squatted 557, benched 380 and deadlifted 540 for a 1,477 total.