A proposed amendment on the table to change a North Carolina High School Athletic Association bylaw on the makeup of classifications has been passed by its members, according to an email from the association this week.

The current bylaw of just four classifications across the state’s 400-plus member schools has stood for over a half-century but this month’s vote to change will likely have a significant impact on how schools and their classifications will look in future years.

The bylaw amendment focused on changing from a set number of four classifications in the state to being more flexible in terms of the number of schools that exist in the state. With the ever-growing population of North Carolina, the number of schools that have opened and joined the NCHSAA has outgrown the current bylaw that was established during the 1969-70 school year.

So, effective the 2024-25 school year, the number of classifications will be divided with a cap of 64 schools allowed within each classification. Using the number of schools in the NCHSAA today, the realignment would expand the classifications from four to at least seven. The amendment also states that teams will be placed into classifications solely by the ADM (average daily membership). The current model takes into account a school's Wells Fargo Cup points and ISP data from a span of three years.

The vote, approved by a three-fourth approval rate of the member schools, has one more potential hurdle to clear before being a reality. The North Carolina General Assembly currently has a bill — SB 636 — that, among other things, would keep the limit of classifications at four, essentially nullifying the vote that took place within the association. On top of that, it would require the NCHSAA to move all charter and parochial schools up one class regardless of their ADM.

The NCHSAA will discuss the vote and its potential changes with the board and member schools during the NCHSAA annual meeting, May 2-3. The meetings will be streamed and followed by a Q&A session for media members May 3.