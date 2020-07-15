NCHSAA delays start of fall sports until Sept. 1

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday it would delay the start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1.
The announcement comes a day after N.C. Governor Roy Cooper outlined the state’s strategy in reopening schools, which have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Practice for fall sports in the state typically begins Aug. 1.
Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner, issued a statement concerning the decision.
“For now, we believe these steps provide hope for our student athletes, and the possibility for playing fall sports,” Tucker said. “We know that many decisions are being made relative to the reopening plan your school(s) will follow. After each LEA has had an opportunity to formalize and finalize those reopening plans, the NCHSAA staff will survey the membership to determine how sports should and/or can fit into the various models that will exist across the state. Please understand this delayed start date is not “in cement” and can be delayed even further if we do not have improved data from DHHS, or some other reason exists for delaying further into September or beyond.”
In addition to the delayed opening, the association also mandated the first five student days of the 2020-21 school year would be designated as a dead period for all sports in order to allow staff to focus solely on the start of school.
Phase 1 of summer conditioning workouts will remain in place until further notice. Athletes are allowed to attend conditioning sessions currently, with tight restrictions in place. McDowell’s football team has been conducting conditioning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Athletes are checked for a fever prior to each session, and the number of participants is limited to 25 at a time. No footballs are allowed on the field, as per an order from the McDowell County Board of Education.
Cooper announced Tuesday that N.C. schools would follow the state’s Plan B option of offering both in-person and on-line instruction, with student numbers limited and numerous safety regulations in place.
Tucker said the NCHSAA is relying on the guidance of the Dept. of Health and Human Services in making its decisions, and would continue to adapt as circumstances permit.
“We acknowledge that playing certain sports are more problematic at any time without a vaccine; however, we remain in consultation with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) members, and they believe we can and should offer a sports program, with all necessary modifications, delays, etc,” she said. “In the coming weeks, we will continue working with the SMAC as we plan our next steps for the fall, as well as determining when equipment could be shared — i.e. balls — and/or if we can move into Phase 2 of the summer workouts/conditioning.”
