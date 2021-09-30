Moving right along: Titans return to conference play this week at North Buncombe

On paper, anyway, the Blackhawks look like just what the doctor ordered for the Titans. North Buncombe (0-4, 0-2) has struggled mightily all season and is coming off back-to-back shutouts in its first two TMC games. A.C. Reynolds beat North Buncombe 48-0 two weeks ago, and the T.C. Roberson Rams – who the Titans have already beaten – shut out the Blackhawks 34-0 last Friday. The Blackhawks have been outscored 173-44 by their opponents this season.

Junior quarterback Gabe Brooks (6-2, 190) has been the primary offensive weapon for the Blackhawks. Brooks is 16-of-42 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns, although he has thrown nine interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 139 yards and two scores on 47 carries. His favorite target has been junior Spencer Roane, who has five catches for 91 yards and both passing TDs.

“They do some things that can cause us some problems,” said Brewer. “They have pretty good size up front, and they run a lot of buck sweep just like we do. They try to run counter and try to crease you, and if we don’t tackle well, we’ll be in some trouble.

“They’re not bad defensively. Their two tackles look pretty good. They may be a little weaker on the edge, but they are not bad up front.”