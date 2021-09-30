Moving right along: Titans return to conference play this week at North Buncombe

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
It only happened a week ago, but the McDowell Titans’ loss to the Chase Trojans is already ancient history.
“Did we play last week?” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer with a laugh. “I don’t remember.”
Brewer was kidding, of course, but he added the Titans have learned from their first defeat of the season and have no intentions of letting Chase beat them twice.
The undefeated Trojans (5-0) have aspirations of a deep run in the State 2A Playoffs, and last Friday’s 47-14 win – which was a 20-14 game at the break – turned into a showcase in the second half, especially for the state’s leading rusher, running back Marqies McCombs. The junior ran for 357 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries.
That performance may be remembered a long time in Rutherford County, but not around here.
“I felt like we’ve had a good week of practice,” said Brewer. “The kids came in focused like they always do and went right back to work.”
McDowell (3-1 overall, 1-0 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) will face only conference competition the rest of the way. That starts tonight, with a trip to Weaverville to face the North Buncombe Blackhawks (7 p.m. kickoff).
On paper, anyway, the Blackhawks look like just what the doctor ordered for the Titans. North Buncombe (0-4, 0-2) has struggled mightily all season and is coming off back-to-back shutouts in its first two TMC games. A.C. Reynolds beat North Buncombe 48-0 two weeks ago, and the T.C. Roberson Rams – who the Titans have already beaten – shut out the Blackhawks 34-0 last Friday. The Blackhawks have been outscored 173-44 by their opponents this season.
Junior quarterback Gabe Brooks (6-2, 190) has been the primary offensive weapon for the Blackhawks. Brooks is 16-of-42 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns, although he has thrown nine interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 139 yards and two scores on 47 carries. His favorite target has been junior Spencer Roane, who has five catches for 91 yards and both passing TDs.
“They do some things that can cause us some problems,” said Brewer. “They have pretty good size up front, and they run a lot of buck sweep just like we do. They try to run counter and try to crease you, and if we don’t tackle well, we’ll be in some trouble.
“They’re not bad defensively. Their two tackles look pretty good. They may be a little weaker on the edge, but they are not bad up front.”
McDowell counters with running back Blake Boswell (82 carries, 476 yards, 6 TDs). Boswell was held under 100 yards rushing for the first time all season against the Trojans, but still averages 119 yards per game.
Quarterback Gabe Marsh has his share of difficulties against Chase throwing two interceptions, including a pick-6. But Marsh has been solid all season, going 45-for-75 passing for 530 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.
Tight end Jeremiah Ellis has caught 13 Marsh aerials for 190 yards and two TDs. Wide receiver Jackson Marsh has 16 catches for 139 yards and a score.
Defensively, linebacker Grayson Blackwelder has been outstanding, with a team-best 37 tackles, three for losses. Lineman Jake Marsh has also been a force, making 24 stops and leading the team with five tackles for loss. Defensive back Jeryah Cash (12 tackles) has two fumble recoveries and an interception.
The Titans will have a little extra help in the secondary this week with the return of defensive back/linebacker Ethan Hensley. The senior injured his knee during an American Legion baseball game last summer, but was released Tuesday. Brewer said the Titans plan to use Hensley sparingly this week to allow him time to get into game shape.
In addition, sophomore tackle Jonathon Hall was released this week after being sidelined with a broken hand he suffered in practice several weeks ago. Hall, a starter at offensive tackle, should help on both sides of the ball when he’s full speed. Brewer said the plan this week is to let Hall (6-2, 280) suit up with the junior varsity and return him to varsity action next week at home against Enka.
NOTES: McDowell is 3-5 all-time against the Blackhawks. The two haven’t played since 2016, the final year of the Mountain Athletic 4A/3A Conference. The Titans won that game 37-3…The Titans are off to their best start since the 2012 club opened 6-1…Tickets won’t be sold at the gate for tonight’s game. They can only be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/330602?schoolId=NC1660.