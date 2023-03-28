Missed opportunities at the plate cost the McDowell Titans in a 9-7 road loss Monday night at Patton High School.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Titans as they drop to 6-4 on the season. With this being the first game of a busy three-game week, McDowell head coach Alex Smith relied on two of his relievers to get through this game. Sophomore Tryp Young started for the second game in a row with another sophomore Braden Gardin working the back end of the game.

McDowell needed to win this game as much with the bats as with the arms. Even though the team did put seven runs on the scoreboard, there were as many opportunities lost offensively as there were made.

The Titans stranded 13 runners Monday night including with the bases loaded on two occasions and at least one runner on base in all seven innings.

Down 9-3 in the fifth, McDowell had an opportunity to recover a significant chunk of that deficit. An RBI hit by Braden Beck made it 9-4 with no outs and two on base. Matthew Spivey also walked later in the frame to load the bases. However, no additional runs were scored in the fifth, and the Titans struck out three times after Beck’s scoring single, wasting a big opportunity.

McDowell added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh but it was that fifth inning that turned out to be a symbolism of the game.

“We knew going in that we had to score some runs tonight, but striking out nine times and leaving 13 on base isn’t the way to do it,” said McDowell coach Alex Smith. “Striking out three times with either two on or the bases loaded isn’t going to get it done. All we needed is for one guy to come up in that situation and put the ball in play.”

The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second off Young. In that frame, five of the first six batters reached base. An RBI double from Cohen Christian made it 1-0. Reid Pons reached on a bunt single. Then RBI hits from Kanton Trull and Triston Rosenberger made it a 3-0 Patton lead. The fourth and fifth runs of the inning came on a wild pitch and a groundball to the right side.

McDowell got on the board with three runs in the top of the third. Leadoff hits by Spivey and Jacob Davis got things started. After an errant pickoff throw by Patton’s starting pitcher Brady Davis, an RBI single from Zack Whitson made it a 5-1 game. Two more runs scored on either a double steal or wild pitch, however the Titans didn’t get another hit in the frame. Evan Kelley grounded out to third with the bases loaded in that half-inning.

Patton tacked on two more runs in the third and fourth innings that made it a six-run affair. With it still 9-6 going into the seventh, Davis blasted a solo homerun to left to make it 9-7. After the homerun, McDowell was able to get two more walks to get the game-winning run to the plate, but again the team was not able to get the big hit. Isaac Gilliland’s flyout to first base ended the night.

Young took the loss on the mound allowing five earned runs on eight hits and striking out three in three innings.

“Honestly, I thought our pitching wasn’t bad,” said Smith. “We kept the ball down in the zone. You just have to credit Patton and their approach at the plate compared to ours. They were able to make some plays and put it in play.”

McDowell returns home Tuesday hosting North Buncombe.