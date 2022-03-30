Miscues hurt Titans in 6-3 loss to North Buncombe

An early lead for North Buncombe and five errors in the field were too much for the McDowell Titans to overcome in a 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks on the road Tuesday.

McDowell (6-4 overall, 1-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) committed three of those miscues in the bottom of the first as North Buncombe (2-8, 1-4) took a 3-0 lead it never relinquished.

The two clubs played again Wednesday evening at Titan Field in a game moved up from Friday, but results were not available at press time.

The Titans did get within 3-1 Tuesday, but North Buncombe added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth to hold off McDowell.

Ty Smith absorbed the loss on the mound for the Titans, allowing five runs, three of them earned, on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked no one. Logan Duncan (1.1IP, H, R, 0ER, 2K, BB) and Caleb Jimison (IP, 3K) finished up for McDowell.

The Titans got five hits off Blackhawks pitching.

Matthew Spivey and Smith each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Beck also went 1-for-3. Chase Coley (double, RBI) and Duncan (double) were each 1-for-4.

Jackson Bell had a solid outing for North Buncombe, working four innings for the victory and allowing a run on three hits. He struck out two, walked one and hit one. Kaleb D’Alessandro pitched the final three innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits. He fanned five and walked one.

Reagan Smith and Garrett McCurry, the first two batters in North’s lineup, collected a pair of hits for the Blackhawks, who had eight hits as a team.

Smith (double) and McCurry led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back hits. Smith eventually scored the first run on a double steal, and McDowell made errors on three straight batters to let two more runs cross the plate.

McDowell cut into the lead in the top of the fourth. Duncan doubled to lead off the frame, and catcher Cole Weaver was hit by a pitch before giving way to courtesy runner Evan Kelley. After a fly out to center by Michael Lewis, Duncan was picked off at third for the second out. Spivey’s two-out, RBI basehit to center plated Kelley to make it 3-1.

But North Buncombe’s Marley Riddle had a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-1.

Beck smacked a one-out single to center in the top of the fifth and scored on Coley’s RBI double.

North added a run in the fifth to make it 6-2.

In the sixth, Lewis drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on an error off the bat of Spivey. Lewis went to third on a passed ball and scored on Smith’s RBI ground-out. But the Titans could get no closer, and D’Alessandro retired the side in order in the top of the seventh.

McDowell hosts Enka next Tuesday and visits the Jets on Thursday as TMC play continues.

McDowell 6, North Buncombe 0 (JVs) – The Titans got a gem of a one-hitter from Jacob Davis and improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play with a 6-0 shutout of the Blackhawks.

Davis pitched six innings, struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter in his dominating effort on the mound. Only two North Buncombe baserunners reached second.

Leadoff hitter Eli Elliott went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Titans. Davis (2RBIs), Kyson Rinnert (SB), Alex Barnes (double), Isaac Gilliland, Griffin Young (double, RBI) and Braden Gardin collected a hit apiece. Christian Elliott swiped a pair of bases.

The Titans plated three runs in the top of the third and then added solo runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.