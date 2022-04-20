Miscues costly in 8-3 loss to Rams

The McDowell Titans couldn’t overcome seven errors in an 8-3 loss to the T.C. Roberson Rams on the road Tuesday.

The Titans (9-7 overall, 3-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) committed three of their miscues in the second inning when Roberson (13-4, 7-0) plated five runs and broke open a game they already led 2-0.

The loss left McDowell in fourth place in the league standings, a half-game up on Erwin. Meanwhile, the Rams kept pace with Asheville (16-2, 7-0) at the top of the standings.

The Titans out-hit Roberson 8-6 Tuesday, but the Rams played errorless ball in the field.

Logan Duncan went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead the way for McDowell. Caleb Jimison was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Michael Lewis (1-for-4), Ty Smith (1-for-3, double, R), Zack Whitson (1-for-1) and Chase Coley (1-for-3) collected a hit apiece.

Caleb Jimison took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs – none of them earned – on just one hit. He walked three, hit two and struck out two. Jimison worked 1 2/3 innings.

Roberson scored twice off Jimison in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. J.T. Gordon reached on a one-out error, and Jimison plunked Reno Jeter with two gone. Zeb Swangim followed with a two-run double.

In the bottom of the second, three McDowell errors combined with a walk, a hit batsman, a sacrifice fly and a pair of RBI hits made it a 7-0 game.

The Rams added another run in the bottom of the third to take an 8-0 lead.

McDowell finally got on the board in the top of the fourth. Smith doubled to right with one out, and Jimison followed with an RBI single to right.

Duncan launched solo shot to right in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Hunter Byerly led off the sixth with a walk, went to second on Whitson’s basehit, and took third on a passed ball. Byerly scored on another passed ball to make it 8-3, but that was it for the Titans’ rally.

Caleb Baker got the win for the Rams, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing a run on four hits. He walked one.

Davidson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Roberson, and Swangim (1-for-3, double) had a pair of RBIs. Four of the Rams’ six hits were doubles.

McDowell hosts the Rams on Friday night.

McDowell 2, T.C. Roberson 1 (JV) – The Titans got outstanding pitching and made a two-run third inning stand up as they improved to 11-1 overall and stayed perfect in TMC play at 7-0.

Jacob Davis got the win, going five scoreless innings and allowing two hits. He struck out five, walked one and hit one.

Kyson Rinnert got in a spot of trouble in the bottom of the sixth, but worked his way out of a jam to earn the save. Rinnert gave up a run on one hit and a walk. He struck out two.

McDowell collected six hits. Dawson Ray went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to lead the way. Eli Elliott (1-for-3, SB), Rinnert (1-for-2, RBI), Griffin Young (1-for-3, RBI) and Braden Gardin (1-for-3) had a hit apiece.

Rinnert and Young each had a two-out, RBI basehit in the top of the third as the Titans took a 2-0 lead.