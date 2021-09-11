Miraculous: Titans rally from 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Avery 36-33

NEWLAND – In the COVID era of high school football, any team that has to sit out multiple weeks is going to be a couple steps behind.

The McDowell Titans, for three-plus quarters on Friday night, were definitely a team trying to shake off that rust. Thankfully, the rust was peeled off just in time for a miraculous 36-33 comeback win at Avery County.

This matchup had all the makings of a trap game for the Titans (2-0) going in. After winning the season opener Aug. 20 against R-S Central, the team's momentum was completely gone due to the two week COVID-19 quarantine that followed the opener and Friday night essentially served as a restart for coach Darrell Brewer’s team.

“This was my biggest worry the entire week was how we would come out after two full weeks off and perform,” said Brewer. “If you look back at the R-S game, I thought we played well and just needed the time to clean up some things. Then, of course with the quarantine, we weren’t able to tidy those things up. Early on, the rust really showed, but one thing we never lost was the heart. And tonight late in the fourth quarter that heart and character really showed out.”