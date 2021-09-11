Miraculous: Titans rally from 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Avery 36-33

NEWLAND – In the COVID era of high school football, any team that has to sit out multiple weeks is going to be a couple steps behind.
The McDowell Titans, for three-plus quarters on Friday night, were definitely a team trying to shake off that rust. Thankfully, the rust was peeled off just in time for a miraculous 36-33 comeback win at Avery County.
This matchup had all the makings of a trap game for the Titans (2-0) going in. After winning the season opener Aug. 20 against R-S Central, the team's momentum was completely gone due to the two week COVID-19 quarantine that followed the opener and Friday night essentially served as a restart for coach Darrell Brewer’s team.
“This was my biggest worry the entire week was how we would come out after two full weeks off and perform,” said Brewer. “If you look back at the R-S game, I thought we played well and just needed the time to clean up some things. Then, of course with the quarantine, we weren’t able to tidy those things up. Early on, the rust really showed, but one thing we never lost was the heart. And tonight late in the fourth quarter that heart and character really showed out.”
Avery came into the night winless at 0-3 but definitely looked like the sharper team for most of the night. The Vikings received a big effort in running the ball as quarterback Will Stanford (11 carries, 95 yards) and tailback Chad Giarusso (27 carries, 102 yards) combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground. That, plus Stanford’s performance throwing the ball, (11-of-24, 200 yards, INT) gave McDowell fits defensively the entire night.
The Titans and Vikings essentially swapped scoring drives in the first half. With the help of a safety late in the first half, McDowell enjoyed a slim 16-14 lead going into the break.
In the third quarter, Avery’s running game really started to make a big impact between the lines, and 14 unanswered points gave the Vikings the lead at 27-16 when Stanford scored from 5 yards out with 10:54 left in the game.
Later, Giarusso galloped in from 5-yards out making it 33-22 with 5:35 left in the game.
But down the stretch, the Titan offense and senior quarterback Gabe Marsh orchestrated a pair of spectacular drives that brought the team back from the brink.
“I knew that we just had to execute late in the game and make plays,” said Marsh. “We felt going in that this was a game that we should be able to win, but obviously, everything was not going as anticipated. I thought the entire offense got focused late.”
Marsh finished 24-of-36 passing for 280 yards and two scores, with exactly half of those yards coming in the last five minutes of play
He also was the beneficiary of some nice plays from his receiving corps. On a first-and-10 near midfield, Jackson Marsh completed a 17-yard catch, followed up with tight end Jeremiah Ellis making an athletic 25-yard reception along the McDowell sideline to get the Titans in the red zone.
Two plays, later Blake Boswell snapped off a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:38 left. Boswell then ran for the two-point conversion to make it a three point deficit at 33-30.
The Vikings recovered a short kick and started near midfield, putting themselves in a position to salt the game away with a couple first downs.
However, with new life, the defense stepped up huge for the Titans and forced Avery into a three-and-out. Giarusso’s punt pinned McDowell back inside its 16-yard line.
Gabe Marsh, with 2:14 left and no timeouts, got things started, finding his brother Jackson Marsh on a 6-yard play. Next, Marsh sprinted left and found Matthew Spivey for 12 yards, getting the Titans up close to their 40. After an incomplete pass, Marsh took off and picked up the first down, going 13 yards.
Jackson Marsh’s 26-yard reception then pushed McDowell into Avery territory in the final minute of play. Ellis made an 11-yard catch, getting inside the 30 with 42 seconds left. Moments later, Boswell converted a critical fourth down play, getting down to the 23-yard line with less than 30 seconds left. With no timeouts Marsh had to spike the ball to save the clock.
On the very next play, Marsh rolled back left and threw a perfect ball to Jeremiah Ellis, who caught it on a corner route in the end zone, giving McDowell the lead at 36-33 with 25 seconds left.
“We have got to win this game. I wanted it really bad,” said Ellis about how he felt on this last series. “The team worked hard driving in that last three minutes. Our defense got us a stop and it put us in a position to get down there. It wasn’t easy to pull this off. This place got really loud and it made it hard to hear things. This game was a true dogfight.”
Avery had one last chance as Giarusso attempted a 60-yard field goal try with four seconds left, but it fell several yards short, allowing the Titans to celebrate the late comeback.
McDowell finished with 457 yards of offense. Boswell had an efficient game running the ball, accumulating 152 yards rushing and two scores on 21 carries. Most importantly, the offense had no turnovers.
The Titans host T.C. Roberson next week in The Mountain 3A/4A opener at Titan Stadium (7 p.m. kickoff).