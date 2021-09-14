 Skip to main content
Middle schools: West sweeps East in soccer
Middle schools: West sweeps East in soccer

  Updated
The Foothills Conference kicked off its 2021-22 school year last week with fall sports action. County rivals East and West McDowell battled in soccer action at Trojan Stadium.

Girls soccer

West McDowell 2,
East McDowell 0

In girls’ soccer action, the Lady Spartan prevailed with a 2-0 shutout of East McDowell.

West defensively was dominant on the field and kept the ball from getting into their territory for most of the team. Over the course of the match the Lady Spartans held a 9-2 shots advantage.

Lisvet Magana, off a deflection from the East goalie, gave West McDowell a 1-0 lead. Later on, Gabriella Kilgore provided an insurance goal. Goalkeeper Emma Owenby had a pair of saves for the Lady Spartans.

Boys soccer

West McDowell 3,
East McDowell 1

The Spartans were able to secure a sweep on Thursday with a 3-1 win over the East McDowell Trojans.

West had a total of 17 shots at goal during the match. Goalkeeper Andrew Jones had three saves.

Alejandro Juarez chipped in the first goal. Scoring the second goal was Angel Guardian off an assist from defender Bailey Moss. Guardian then added a second goal by himself in the second half.

NOTE: Football action will get underway this week. East and West McDowell were originally scheduled to play this past week, but the game has been rescheduled for late October at McDowell High School.

