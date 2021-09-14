Middle schools: West sweeps East in soccer

The Foothills Conference kicked off its 2021-22 school year last week with fall sports action. County rivals East and West McDowell battled in soccer action at Trojan Stadium.

Girls soccer

West McDowell 2,

East McDowell 0



In girls’ soccer action, the Lady Spartan prevailed with a 2-0 shutout of East McDowell.

West defensively was dominant on the field and kept the ball from getting into their territory for most of the team. Over the course of the match the Lady Spartans held a 9-2 shots advantage.

Lisvet Magana, off a deflection from the East goalie, gave West McDowell a 1-0 lead. Later on, Gabriella Kilgore provided an insurance goal. Goalkeeper Emma Owenby had a pair of saves for the Lady Spartans.

Boys soccer

West McDowell 3,

East McDowell 1



The Spartans were able to secure a sweep on Thursday with a 3-1 win over the East McDowell Trojans.

West had a total of 17 shots at goal during the match. Goalkeeper Andrew Jones had three saves.