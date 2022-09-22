Middle schools: Trojans take down Spartans 36-6

Last season, the East McDowell Trojans walked up and starting knocking on the door of a conference championship in football.

On Wednesday evening, the Trojans took the first important step in 2022 of knocking that door down.

East McDowell, with a thoroughly solid performance on both sides of the football, handled crosstown rival and defending Foothills Conference champion West McDowell 36-6 at Titan Stadium in front of a large crowd.

The convincing victory for the Trojans snaps a three-game losing streak in the rivalry, going back to 2018 when East McDowell won that contest by a 22-14 margin in overtime. Many of the participants in that battle are current upperclassmen on the varsity football team at McDowell High.

Dual-threat quarterback Rae Garner had a big day for the Trojans, running for 113 yards and three scores. He then added 120 yards and a score through the air on 7-of-11 passing.

Garner completed passes to three different receivers, including twin brother Dae Garner (4 rec., 84 yds., TD). Jayden Whitesides caught two passes for 22 yards and Kane Boone had a 24-yard reception.

As a team East (2-0 Foothills Conference) finished with 320 yards and 14 first downs.

The game actually started with West McDowell (1-1) putting together a methodical drive, picking up good chunks of yardage. Cadence Andersen’s 2-yard touchdown run put the Spartans in front 6-0 four minutes into the game.

But that turned out to be the lone highlight for the Spartans’ offensive output, as the Trojan defense stymied West, holding the Spartans to just 124 total yards in the game. Defensive lineman Edward Cervantes recorded five tackles in the game for loss of yardage.

Dae Garner tied the game with a 1-yard run in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter, knotting the score at 6-6. A successful conversion play gave East an 8-6 lead, one that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Rae and Dae Garner hooked up on a 52-yard pass play early in the second quarter, extending the lead to 16-6. And then, Rae made it 22-6 on a 19-yard scamper with exactly four minutes left in the half.

The Trojans padded the margin with a pair of second half touchdowns.

Ethan Chrisawn made it 30-6 on an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:01 in the third, and Rae Garner’s 6-yard run with 3:48 left in the game capped off the victory.

East is on the road at Walter Johnson Wednesday. West hosts East Burke.