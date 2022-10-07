 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle schools: Trojans stay on pace for conference crown

  • Updated
East McDowell Middle School quarterback Rae Garner takes a snap during a game against West McDowell earlier in the season.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The East McDowell Middle School Trojans continued to establish the pace in the Foothills Conference with a pair of wins over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday at McDowell High School, the Trojans were victorious, beating Liberty Middle School 26-12.

Raekwon Garner (74 passing yards, 32 rushing yards) continued his fantastic play at quarterback, producing three touchdowns for East. Isael Trejo (56 receiving yards) caught one of the touchdown passes. Trejo also had 52 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

East McDowell 24, Walter Johnson 14

The prior week, East McDowell survived a tough battle at Walter Johnson Middle School, winning 24-14.

In that contest, Trejo scored two touchdowns and the Trojans got one apiece from Garner and running back Ethan Chrisawn.

At 4-0 in league play, East McDowell will travel to Table Rock on Wednesday to battle the Falcons in a game that is likely to determine the Foothills Conference Championship (4 p.m. kickoff.).

West McDowell (2-1), who was on a bye this week, returns to play Wednesday at Walter Johnson.

