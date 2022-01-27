Middle schools: Regular-season champion Trojans fall just short in tourney title game

The East McDowell Middle School Trojans fell just short of pulling out the perfect season on Wednesday, losing 38-36 against Walter Johnson in the Foothills Conference boys’ basketball tournament championship.

The Trojans finished with an 11-1 mark in conference play and captured their first conference championship since the late 1990s.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Izaiah Thomas’s 13 points, and eight points by Kaden Davis. The duo produced just enough help to offset a great effort by the Trojans.

Raekwon Garner had 12 points for East in the finale. Levi Boone added eight points and Daeshawn Garner netted seven points.

Danny Brown scored six points and Luis Osornio finished with four points.

“I'm super-proud of my Trojans regardless of the outcome,” said East McDowell head coach Josh Lovik. “They fought hard all the way to the end. It's hard to beat a team three times in one season. Congratulations to coach Thomas and Walter Johnson. Great game, awesome energy from the opening jump ball to the final buzzer.”