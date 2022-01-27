Middle schools: Regular-season champion Trojans fall just short in tourney title game

The East McDowell Middle School Trojans fell just short of pulling out the perfect season on Wednesday, losing 38-36 against Walter Johnson in the Foothills Conference boys’ basketball tournament championship.
The Trojans finished with an 11-1 mark in conference play and captured their first conference championship since the late 1990s.
The Yellow Jackets were led by Izaiah Thomas’s 13 points, and eight points by Kaden Davis. The duo produced just enough help to offset a great effort by the Trojans.
Raekwon Garner had 12 points for East in the finale. Levi Boone added eight points and Daeshawn Garner netted seven points.
Danny Brown scored six points and Luis Osornio finished with four points.
“I'm super-proud of my Trojans regardless of the outcome,” said East McDowell head coach Josh Lovik. “They fought hard all the way to the end. It's hard to beat a team three times in one season. Congratulations to coach Thomas and Walter Johnson. Great game, awesome energy from the opening jump ball to the final buzzer.”
East Burke 42, West McDowell 25 (girls’ tournament championship): Playing for the third time in as many days, the West McDowell Lady Spartans provided a valiant effort before falling to East Burke Middle School 42-25 in the Foothills Conference girls’ championship game.
West trailed by one point after the first quarter and that deficit slowly grew throughout the game to its peak of 10 points in the third quarter.
The Lady Spartans struggled down the stretch as East Burke outscored them 22-12 over the final six minutes.
Clara McCartha finished with eight points, leading the Lady Spartans. Maggie McKinney added six points. Khloe Joyner and Payton Carter netted four points each.
Kara Brinkley had a game-high 20 points for East Burke with 13 of those coming in the second half.
NOTE: The East McDowell Lady Trojans joined their male counterparts in winning the FHC regular-season championship. Check The McDowell News next week for feature stories about both East McDowell championship teams.