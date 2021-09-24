Middle schools: Lady Spartans shut out Liberty, stay perfect at 3-0

West McDowell Middle School soccer continues to keep up the pace in the early going of the Foothills Conference fall schedule.

On Tuesday, the West McDowell Lady Spartans shut out Liberty 4-0 to remain undefeated.

Rylee Davis put West (3-0) on the board with a goal off an assist from Jaycee Rector. Lisvet Magana added two goals off assists from Gabriella Kilgore and Rector.

The final score came from Gabriella Kilgore off a deflection from the Liberty goalkeeper.

Defensively West played a solid game. Emma Owenby recorded four saves at keeper.

Liberty 2, West McDowell 1 (boys soccer)

The West McDowell Spartans suffered their first loss of the season, losing 2-1 to the Liberty Knights.

Scoring for the Spartans was Emanuel Bustos off an assist from Angel Guardian. West McDowell had a total of 15 shots on goal in the contest. Goalkeeper Andrew Jones recorded three saves in the match.

NOTES: In football action, the East McDowell Trojans dismantled Liberty 38-6. East is 2-0 in league play and 3-0 overall.

Next Wednesday, both East and West McDowell are at home. The Trojans will host Table Rock while the Spartans will entertain Walter Johnson.