Middle schools: East sweeps West in first meeting of season between rivals

A new basketball season kicked off in the middle school ranks on Tuesday, and in the latest edition of the crosstown rivalry, East McDowell Middle School came away with a two-game sweep of West McDowell.

East McDowell 42,

West McDowell 37

(Girls)

The East McDowell Lady Trojans overcome a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the West McDowell Lady Spartans 42-37.

West took an early lead and held on through three quarters of play. The advantage was as much as 33-25 early in the fourth when the Lady Trojans went on a 17-4 run the final five-plus minutes.

All five East McDowell starters accounted for the scoring in the victory. Kensley Stewart had 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final stanza. Kimora Stewart added 10 points and Kinsley McKinney netted eight points.

Alexa Cardenas scored four points and Kadence Vanover finished with two points.

Clara McCartha and Miranda Wall had 10 points each for West McDowell. Maggie McKinney added nine points. Sage Young had six points and Khloe Joyner scored two points.

East McDowell 40

West McDowell 32

(Boys)