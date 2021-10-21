 Skip to main content
Middle Schools: East McDowell hold off East Burke
  • Updated
The East McDowell Middle School Trojans, on their home turf, took care of business Wednesday, beating the East Buke Raiders 28-12.

East McDowell (4-1) scored 16 first-half points and was able to hold off a rally attempt by the Raiders.

Quarterback Danny Brown was 5-of-8 passing for 139 yards and one passing touchdown. Brown also had 36 yards on the ground and two additional scores. With the score 14-12 late in the first half, Brown tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Rae Garner as time expired.

Jordan Barnette had 46 yards and one rushing touchdown and also caught 4 passes for 64 yards.

NOTE: The crosstown rivalry between East and West McDowell will take place next Wednesday at McDowell High School (6 p.m. start). West throttled Heritage 48-14 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

