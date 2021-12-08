 Skip to main content
Middle schools: East girls lose first, West girls cruise
MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Middle schools: East girls lose first, West girls cruise

The East McDowell Lady Trojans suffered their first loss of the season Monday afternoon by a 40-29 score at Heritage Middle School.

The Lady Eagles scored the first eight points of the game and were able to hold East McDowell (2-1 Foothills Conference) at arm’s length the rest of the way.

The Lady Trojans did stay as close as 33-29 midway through the fourth quarter before a late flurry of seven consecutive points put the game away.

Kinsley McKinney had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead East McDowell. Riley Warren (8 rebounds) added seven points and Kimora Stewart (9 rebounds) posted six points. Kadence Vanover (5 rebounds) rounded out the scoring with two points.

West McDowell 48, Walter Johnson 12 (girls basketball): In action last week, the West McDowell Lady Spartans broke into the win column with a 48-12 blowout of Walter Johnson inside of Spartan Gymnasium.

A 22-0 first-quarter onslaught by the Lady Spartans decided the game pretty quickly. A total of 10 West McDowell players scored in the contest.

Khloe Joyner had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead all scorers. Sanai Corpening (12 rebounds, 3 assists), Azmond Carson and Maggie McKinney (3 rebounds) finished with six points apiece.

Clara McCartha (3 assists) scored five points. Payton Carter (4 rebounds) and Lexi Honeycutt netted four points each. Braelyn Barber (4 rebounds) chipped in with three points and Addison Ray along with Maddie Kelly scored two points each.

