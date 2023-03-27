With the final days of March here, McDowell High School athletics is in the heart of Mountain Athletic Conference play. This week all the spring sports will be in full swing.

McDowell Titan baseball will have a busy three-game week starting with Monday afternoon’s non-conference tilt at Patton High School. Both teams met just one week ago at Titan Field with McDowell (6-3, 2-0) victorious by a 12-4 margin. Following Monday evening’s play, the Titans open up this week’s MAC series hosting the North Buncombe Blackhawks (4-5, 1-3) on Tuesday evening at Titan Field (6:30 p.m. start) with the follow-up trip to Weaverville scheduled for Friday.

McDowell is riding a four-game winning streak going into this week’s play and along with T.C. Roberson are the lone MAC teams that have yet to lose in conference play.

The McDowell Lady Titans softball team also has a busy week that started with a non-conference game at Tuscola Monday evening. That contest comes off the first conference loss of the season last Friday, a 1-0 shutout at Enka. On Tuesday, the Lady Titans will return home to play winless Asheville (0-9, 0-2) followed by another home game on Thursday with Erwin (0-9, 0-2), who is also looking for its first win of the season.

Tuesday’s opponent Asheville has been outscored 157-27 in the nine games played to this point, with 15 or more runs allowed in five of the nine contests.

In other spring sports, McDowell Lady Titans soccer will be on the road twice this week starting with Monday night’s conference match at North Buncombe followed by Friday’s match at Patton. Men’s golf will play a round at Black Mountain Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon (1 p.m. start), Men’s and Women’s track will participate in the Joe Bell Invitational at North Buncombe on Tuesday and men’s tennis will host North Buncombe on Thursday at the Marion Community Building park courts.