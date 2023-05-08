One of the last busy weeks of the 2022-23 school year is here for McDowell High School athletics with two different teams making postseason play and one sport finishing out its regular season.

Titan golfers Clayton Burnette and Taylor Boone will participate in the 4A West Regional golf tournament at Brushy Mountain Golf Course in Taylorsville.

Both golfers made the cut as individual qualifiers from the Mountain Athletic Conference this season. Burnette (10:10 a.m. tee time), who shot an average of 83 this season, is a two-time regional participant, and Boone (10:20 a.m.) will be making his first appearance as a junior in the regionals.

T.C. Roberson, the MAC 3A/4A champion, along with A.C. Reynolds both made the field as team qualifiers this season. Joining Burnette and Boone as individuals from the conference are Hunter Isreal and Bridges Pritchard from Asheville.

Softball open state playoffs on the road

Coming off an exciting one-run victory on senior night against A.C. Reynolds, the McDowell Lady Titans softball team opens 4A State playoff action on the road.

McDowell (14-7) seeded 17 in the playoff pairings that was released Monday, will be at Piedmont High School in Union County with a 6 p.m. start time. The Lady Panthers, a 16-seed with a record of 14-9, finished in second place in the Southern Carolina 4A behind Marvin Ridge. The Lady Titans finished the Mountain Athletic Conference in third place behind league champion Enka and second place A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell is going into the playoffs with a three-game winning streak, including Friday’s 4-3 extra inning win against Reynolds. The Lady Titans have a deep lineup of players who can put the ball in play. Four different McDowell players finished the regular season with a batting average of .400 or higher. Junior Abby Wyatt has had an incredible season at the top of the order, leading the Lady Titans in hits (35), RBI (26) and extra base hits (11). Sophomore Sage Young is second in hits with 32 and tied with Wyatt in runs scored with 25.

Junior Maris Suttles (.406 avg., 20 RBI) and sophomore Miranda Wall (.400 avg., 18 RBI) have been the beneficiaries in the middle of the batting order from the success of the two at the top.

The run production has allowed freshmen pitcher Kinsley McKinney to progress throughout the season. McKinney in 20 appearances finished the regular season with a 11-7 record and a 1.83 ERA. She has recorded 74 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings.

Piedmont’s roster composition is very similar to McDowell with only four seniors. A lot of production comes from underclassmen. Sophomore Sarah Belk leads the team in hitting with a .404 batting average. The biggest run producer comes from junior outfielder Addie Lockrem, who has belted three home runs this season and a team-high 22 runs batted in.

On the bump, the Panthers have three different options starting with freshmen Ashlyn Pressley, who finished with a 9-6 record in 17 appearances this season, posting a 3.88 ERA in 83 innings. The combination of Pressley, sophomore Jailyn Thomas and junior Camryn Kaminski has combined for 100 strikeouts this season.

McDowell baseball misses out on state playoffs

A late-season slide for the McDowell Titans baseball team ultimately cost them a chance to play in the postseason. McDowell finished the season at 11-11 overall and 5-7 in league play. After winning five of the first six MAC contests, the Titans struggled to put any wins together down the stretch against the three best teams in the conference, losing six in a row and knocking the team out of playoff contention.

With two key seniors dealing with injuries all season long, the Titans relied on the help of some underclassmen to produce. Sophomore Jacob Davis, who caught, pitched and played some third base during the season, led the team in hitting with a .456 batting average and a team-high 31 hits, including six doubles and one home run. On the mound, Davis was second in innings pitched (31) going 2-3 with a 3.39 earned run average. He along with fellow sophomores Kyson Rinnert (3-0, 3.62 ERA, 60 K, 20 BB) and Tryp Young (1-0, 2.69 ERA, 26 IP) carried a significant load this season.

Senior Hunter Byerly going in was the No. 1 option on the mound this season and battled hard while dealing with shoulder discomfort throughout the campaign. He posted an 0-1 record in six starts with a 2.69 ERA in 28 2/3 innings. Byerly had a no-decision in three of the six outings this season.

Girls soccer concludes regular season this week

The lone sport on the spring schedule that is finishing out the regular season is girls soccer, and the McDowell Lady Titans look for an opportunity to put a win on its resume. The Lady Titans travel to Erwin on Monday night and then finish with a senior night outing with A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday (5 p.m. start). One of the McDowell (2-18, 2-8) wins this season came at home against the Lady Warriors back on April 13.