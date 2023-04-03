It’s spring break for McDowell County schools this week and for most local sports fans, the action will take a step back due to the light schedule of events.

There are no scheduled Mountain Athletic Conference games due to Buncombe County Schools also being on break. Track and field, women’s soccer, men’s tennis and men’s golf are all off this week and will resume league play next Tuesday.

Baseball was originally scheduled to have a pair of nonconference games starting at Mitchell on Monday afternoon, followed up by a home game with Owen on Tuesday, however both games were postponed. The Titans now have a long break of 12 days between contests. The game with Owen has been moved to April 19 at Titan Field.

Softball is the lone sport that will be in action this week. The Lady Titans will embark on a long road trip to Southern Alamance to participate in the 26th annual Southern Alamance Easter Tournament, which begins on Friday afternoon at Southern Alamance High School in Graham, about two and a half hours away from Marion.

McDowell (8-4) will battle East Rowan (10-2) on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the final game of the opening day of the tournament. The Lady Mustangs have a common opponent with the Lady Titans so far. Back on March 16, East Rowan was on the short end of a 4-1 contest at Alexander Central. Since then, the Lady Mustangs have won five straight.

The Lady Titans, after losing their first conference game of the season two Friday’s ago, a 1-0 loss at Enka, responded with three wins last week, including a pair of mercy rule victories against Asheville and Erwin. Just a game out of the league standings, coach Catriona Young is pleased with where her team is at near the halfway point of the season, but she also notes how there is always room for improvement.

“Overall, we are moving in the right direction, but there’s always room for improvement,” said Young. “The great thing is the girls understand that and they are here every day trying to get better. They want to do the right things and they want to make proper adjustments, but more importantly they want to do all these things for each other.”

Statistically, McDowell is doing a solid job scoring runs, averaging nearly eight per contest. They are also doing an efficient job putting the ball in play with a lot of small ball as well. Five different Lady Titans have a batting average of .400 or better going into the week. Center fielder Abby Wyatt is on a tear at the plate, batting a whopping .600 with a team-high six extra-base hits and team-best 23 RBIs and 40 runs scored from the three-spot in the order. Her production comes behind shortstop Sage Young and second basemen Emma Washburn, who have a combined 31 runs scored so far at the top two spots in the lineup.

The offensive firepower has allowed freshmen pitcher Kinsley McKinney to settle in as the primary pitcher and, so far, she has proven her value on the staff. In 66 1/3 innings, McKinney has a 2.01 earned run average, striking out 32 batters. McKinney has walked 32 batters so far, providing the one area in which work can be done, but otherwise the freshmen has been quite impressive.

This weekend’s Easter Tournament allows the Lady Titans to help further their cause against solid competition. The winner of Friday’s tournament opener will play either host Southern Alamance (8-3) or Central Davidson (4-7) on Saturday morning in the semifinals.

The host Lady Patriots, coming off a 21-6 campaign in 2022, have jumped out to a 5-0 start and lead the DAC-VII 4A Conference.

Other teams participating the in tournament include another team from western North Carolina. East Rutherford will play Randleman on Friday along with Harnett Central and South Granville.

The only sporting event that will be held at McDowell High School this week will involve the junior varsity softball team as they host Draughn in a doubleheader on Wednesday (4:30 p.m. start). Due to the extremely low number of junior varsity teams playing softball this season, McDowell has appeared in just three contests so far. Wednesday’s doubleheader is much needed for the jayvee kids as they continue to develop.