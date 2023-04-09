With spring break now over and roughly a month to go in the regular season, the spring sports schedule for McDowell High School kicks back into overdrive. All spring sports return to Mountain Athletic Conference play this week. For a couple of the teams, some important games are coming up.

McDowell Titans baseball has a busy three-game week ahead, starting with Tuesday’s road game at Enka followed by a nonconference game Thursday with Mitchell and then the conclusion of the Enka series at Titan Field.

The Titans, winners of six of their last seven contests, are a half game behind T.C. Roberson in the league standings and, along with the Rams, are still perfect in conference play. In those seven contests, McDowell (8-4, 4-0) has averaged just under seven runs a game and look to extend its good luck against an Enka (3-9, 1-5) squad that has lost nine of its last 11 contests.

Thursday’s nonconference game with Mitchell is a rescheduled contest that was supposed to take place this past week while the Titans were on spring break. The Mountaineers are 1-11 overall with their only win being a 12-8 shootout against Hampton (Tenn.) back on March 31.

Softball also in MAC title hunt

Members of the McDowell High softball team also find themselves in a similar situation to baseball near the top of the league standings with four weeks left in the regular season. At 9-4 and 4-1 in the conference, the Lady Titans have two important league contests on the road this week starting Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds and Friday at T.C. Roberson.

Both McDowell and Reynolds are tied at one game behind Enka in the MAC, and Tuesday’s game will be played at Mash Field. The winner of that contest will have a one-game advantage for the league’s state playoff qualifier after the first rotation through the league schedule.

McDowell softball has won four straight and six of their last eight contests. Three of those wins have been by 10 runs of more, and in five of the eight, the Lady Titans have scored double-digit runs. A.C. Reynolds, after winning just one of their first three contests to start the season, has responded by winning five of their last six. The Lady Rockets also have been doing its fair share of damage offensively, scoring double digits in three of their latest victories.

Girls soccer, boys tennis highlight home schedule

McDowell girls soccer continues to look for their first win of the season on pitch starting with a home match with Asheville on Tuesday followed by a match at Titan Stadium on Thursday against Erwin, 6:30 p.m. starts for both contests.

McDowell (0-14), while still winless on the season has been very competitive, in recent matches and look to get in the winner’s column this week. The Lady Titans fell just short 1-0 to Patton on March 30. So far this season, McDowell has lost five of its matches by two goal or less.

Boys tennis (1-7) will host Enka on Tuesday afternoon at Marion Community Building Park courts followed by a trip to Asheville on Thursday. The Titans’ lone win of the season came at Enka back on March 9 by a 5-4 margin.

Other sporting events for the week include a men’s golf match Tuesday at Maggie Valley, and track and field will participate at the Blackhawk Invitational on Tuesday followed by a home Invitational meet on Saturday.