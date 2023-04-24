Two weeks are left for most of the spring sports schedule at McDowell High School and some important games with post-season implications will take place this week.

The McDowell Lady Titans softball team has three big games on the slate beginning on Tuesday as they host Enka (5 p.m. start) followed by a nonconference game at Alexander Central on Thursday and another road game Friday afternoon at Asheville.

McDowell (11-6, 5-3) still has an outside shot at the Mountain Athletic Conference championship but needs a big week along with some help. The Lady Titans are three games behind Tuesday’s opponent Enka (16-0, 9-0) in the loss column so this first game is a must-win from that standpoint.

Enka pitcher Abagail Brewton tossed a complete game shutout, striking out 13 McDowell batters in a 1-0 loss back on March 24. The Sugar Jets have been on a roll as of recent with four straight shutouts in league contests, including a 10-inning marathon 1-0 win over A.C. Reynolds last Tuesday.

The Lady Titans, if they can’t catch Enka down the stretch, are still just a game behind Reynolds for the lone automatic qualifier for the upcoming state softball playoffs along the 4A classification. McDowell, with its success along with a good strength of schedule, is currently ranked 14 in the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings, which is a key tool in the playoff seeding process.

Junior Abby Wyatt continues to set the tone for the team at the plate, batting a team-high .526 on the season, collecting a team high in hits (30), RBI (26) and runs scored (20). Nine of the hits this season for Wyatt have been for extra bases, including one home run.

Wyatt and shortstop Sage Young (.473 avg.) both have been giving the middle of the McDowell lineup opportunities to drive in runs. Junior first basemen Maris Suttles (15 RBI) and third basemen Mirada Wall (14 RBI) have capitalized on that as they are second and third in runs driven in.

Baseball to clash with Asheville this week

In baseball action, the McDowell Titans will play its series with Asheville High Cougars starting Tuesday at home with the return matchup on Friday afternoon in Asheville.

After getting off to a 4-0 start in league play, McDowell (10-7, 5-3) has lost three of their past four conference matchups as the schedule ramps up down the stretch. This week it gets no easier as Asheville (12-7, 5-3) is tied with the Titans and A.C. Reynolds for second place.

With all four 4A members of the MAC at the top of the league standings, the next two weeks will be important to potential at-large bids for the state playoffs. McDowell’s RPI is currently ranked at 33 with A.C. Reynolds at 26 and Asheville at 12. The Titans will play the two above them four times over the next two weeks.

The McDowell pitching staff has played a big part in the success to this point in the season. So far in 113 innings, the staff has a team ERA of 2.85.

Asheville snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday, beating A.C. Reynolds 7-4 and then topped it off with a 12-0 shutout of Madison in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the sports schedule for this week includes a home girls soccer match against North Buncombe along with a home track meet Tuesday. Boys golf will be on the road at Cummings Cove on Tuesday afternoon and the boys tennis team will participate in the MAC Conference Championship matches starting Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds.