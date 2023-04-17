Roughly three weeks are left in the spring sports calendar in terms of the regular season action, and two of McDowell High School’s teams are in the middle of the playoff hunt.

Some very important games will take place this week to help better define the playoff odds for both of those squads. First off, the McDowell Titans baseball team has a busy three games on their slate for this week. In Mountain Athletic Conference play, the Titans will pair up with first-place T.C. Roberson starting Tuesday night at Titan Field (6:30 p.m. start) followed by the return trip to Skyland on Friday. In between those two contests, McDowell will host Owen on Wednesday evening in a makeup game from two weeks ago.

McDowell (9-5, 5-1) after splitting a pair with Enka last week, remains in second place in the MAC standings just a game behind Roberson in the loss column. The Rams (10-5, 5-0), who was playing a makeup game with Erwin on Monday night, has been on a roll in league play, outscoring the league by a whopping 60-5 margin. This week’s series will be quite a challenge for the Titans.

McDowell has a one-game advantage over Asheville and A.C. Reynolds, who are tied for third in the league standings. The 4A classification receives just one automatic bid for the state playoffs, so each game down the stretch will be important for each of the top four.

Softball looking to get back on track

After losing twice in MAC play last week, the McDowell Lady Titans softball team is trying to erase a brief losing skid and will have two opportunities to do just that at home this week. The Lady Titans will host Draughn on Wednesday in a nonconference game, followed up with a date with North Buncombe at Titan Field on Friday.

McDowell (9-6, 4-3) lost a one-run game last Tuesday at Reynolds and was downed by a two-run margin last Friday at T.C. Roberson. Those back-to-back defeats has pulled the Lady Titans down to the third place in a conference standings, three games behind conference leader Enka and two contests behind second place A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell played at Draughn back on March 15, losing by a 3-2 margin, and in the first encounter with North Buncombe on March 21, the Lady Titans were victorious 10-2. On that night, the team collected 11 hits and used a six-run seventh inning to pull away from what was a close game. Sage Young’s three-run inside-the-park home run was the biggest blow in that final inning.

Boys tennis, golf and girls soccer hit the road

The rest of the schedule for this week at McDowell High School features several road contests. Girls soccer, after picking up a win last Thursday, will be on the road Wednesday at T.C. Roberson. Boys golf will play 18 holes at Asheville Municipal on Tuesday, and in boys tennis, the Titans will be at Erwin on Tuesday and then return home against A.C. Reynolds in the regular season finale. Boys and girls track will also be on the road, participating in the Navy/Gold Challenge at T.C. Roberson.