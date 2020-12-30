MHS volleyball, girls' hoops teams quarantined

McDowell High School athletics and all high schools across North Carolina are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that is running rampant during the holiday season.

Unfortunately the spread is impacting the McDowell volleyball and girls’ basketball programs the hardest as both teams have been placed in quarantine.

McDowell interim Athletics Director Joe Cash confirmed earlier this week that a positive test was received from within the volleyball team last week, putting the team’s season in pause. The female student-athlete, also participates in basketball, which has necessitated a quarantine for the girls’ basketball program as well.

Team functions for both ceased prior to Christmas and now both units are in a waiting game of at least 10 days before potentially resuming activities. According to current protocol, after the 10-day quarantine, athletes will then be tested again and will need a negative test result before being permitted to participate.

For the volleyball program the pause lies in the final stretch of the 2020 regular season. McDowell has a 5-3 record and was scheduled to play a pair of matches this week, the first being a home match against Hickory scheduled for Wednesday and then a road match at Freedom on Thursday. Both contests are on hold at this time.