 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MHS track teams struggle to score points
0 comments

MHS track teams struggle to score points

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Points were hard to come by for both the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference track meet with Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga last week.

The Lady Titans placed third with 29 points behind Watauga (123) and Alexander Central (92). South Caldwell (17) placed fourth. In the boys’ meet, the Titans managed only 15 points to finish behind Watauga (99), Alexander Central (93) and South Caldwell (63).

The top individual performance for the Lady Titans came from sophomore Jamaya Sanders, who leaped 4-10 to win first place in the high jump.

Claudia Taylor finished second in the pole vault with a 7-6. Piper West took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a 20.58. Anna Carroll took second in the discus with a throw of 79-4. Teammate Kelsy McPeters was right behind her in third with a 78-8. Peyton Arrowood was third in the 100 meters with a 14.59. West took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.91.

Senior Fabian Bradley scored six points to lead the Titans. Bradley placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.67. He was also fourth in the 400 with a 56.80. Jake Marsh was second in the shot put with a throw of 41-6.5.

Carson Ward was fourth in the long jump with a 17-9.5. Juan Santes placed fifth in the triple jump with a 33-6 Jonathan Hall took fifth in the discus with a 92-8.

McDowell hosts a meet Wednesday with conference opponents Watauga, Freedom and Hickory and non-conference foe R-S Central.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics