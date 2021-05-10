MHS track teams struggle to score points

Points were hard to come by for both the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference track meet with Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga last week.

The Lady Titans placed third with 29 points behind Watauga (123) and Alexander Central (92). South Caldwell (17) placed fourth. In the boys’ meet, the Titans managed only 15 points to finish behind Watauga (99), Alexander Central (93) and South Caldwell (63).

The top individual performance for the Lady Titans came from sophomore Jamaya Sanders, who leaped 4-10 to win first place in the high jump.

Claudia Taylor finished second in the pole vault with a 7-6. Piper West took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a 20.58. Anna Carroll took second in the discus with a throw of 79-4. Teammate Kelsy McPeters was right behind her in third with a 78-8. Peyton Arrowood was third in the 100 meters with a 14.59. West took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.91.

Senior Fabian Bradley scored six points to lead the Titans. Bradley placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.67. He was also fourth in the 400 with a 56.80. Jake Marsh was second in the shot put with a throw of 41-6.5.