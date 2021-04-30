MHS track teams solid in first meet of season

The McDowell Lady Titans got their 2021 track and field season off to a smashing start Wednesday, defeating three other Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams at South Caldwell.

Meanwhile, the Titans turned in an impressive second-place finish in the boys’ meet.

The Lady Titans posted 69.5 points to capture first place easily over South Caldwell (51.5), St. Stephens (49) and Hickory (17). McDowell got a whopping 36 of its points in the jumps while no other team scored more than six in those events.

The Lady Titans finished 1-2-3 in the long jump and triple jump.

The Titans scored 77 points to finish behind South Caldwell (96). St. Stephens (42) and Hickory (31) rounded out the field. The Titans dominated in the throwing events, scoring 23 of their points while no one else scored more than seven.

McDowell’s girls posted five first-place finishes. The Lady Titans’ Jamaya Sanders won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Peyton Arrowood won the 100 meters with a time of 13.5 seconds. The 4X100 meter relay team of Sanders, Jayden Ledbetter, Claudia Taylor and Arrowood won their event with a time of 57.2. Selena Vargas won the long jump with a leap of 12-8. Reagan Tipper took the triple jump with a 26-7.