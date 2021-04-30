MHS track teams solid in first meet of season

The McDowell Lady Titans got their 2021 track and field season off to a smashing start Wednesday, defeating three other Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams at South Caldwell.
Meanwhile, the Titans turned in an impressive second-place finish in the boys’ meet.
The Lady Titans posted 69.5 points to capture first place easily over South Caldwell (51.5), St. Stephens (49) and Hickory (17). McDowell got a whopping 36 of its points in the jumps while no other team scored more than six in those events.
The Lady Titans finished 1-2-3 in the long jump and triple jump.
The Titans scored 77 points to finish behind South Caldwell (96). St. Stephens (42) and Hickory (31) rounded out the field. The Titans dominated in the throwing events, scoring 23 of their points while no one else scored more than seven.
McDowell’s girls posted five first-place finishes. The Lady Titans’ Jamaya Sanders won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Peyton Arrowood won the 100 meters with a time of 13.5 seconds. The 4X100 meter relay team of Sanders, Jayden Ledbetter, Claudia Taylor and Arrowood won their event with a time of 57.2. Selena Vargas won the long jump with a leap of 12-8. Reagan Tipper took the triple jump with a 26-7.
Finishing second for the Lady Titans were Kelsey McPeters in the discus and the shot put; Taylor in the long jump and pole vault; and Vargas in the triple jump.
Placing third were Anna Carroll in the discus; Maribel Kunzle in the long jump; and Taylor in the triple jump.
Lady Titans finishing fourth were Sanders in the 100 meters; Ledbetter in the 200; and Carroll in the shot put.
The Titans won six events.
Taking first place for the Titans were the 4X200 relay team of Ashton Burnette, Juan Santes, Mason Thymme and Jayden Cormican with a time of 1:47.6; the 4X100 team of Riley Moore, Jackson Marsh, Carson Ward and Seth Baird with a time of 57.2; Trevor Kettles in the discus with a throw of 139-04; Jake Marsh in the shot put with a throw of 44-03; Moore in the triple jump with a 39-02; and Baird in the pole vault with a 12-06.
Second-place finishers for the Titans included Fabian Bradley in the 800; Jonathan Hall in the discus; Kettles in the shot put; Moore in the long jump; Juan Santes in the triple jump; and Cal Stevenson on the pole vault.
Taking third for the Titans were Jackson Marsh in the 100 and 200.
Fourth-place finishers were Santes in the 400; Jake Marsh in the discus; and Carson Ward in the long jump.
McDowell is at Watauga next Wednesday and hosts a meet May 12.