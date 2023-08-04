Local sports fans should prepare to pay more at the gate for the 2023-24 high school sports year as the Mountain Athletic Conference is raising admission prices for sporting events at its member schools.

Starting with the fall sports schedule that begins in couple weeks the league will charge more for fans to attend a local sporting event which includes those being hosted by McDowell High School. At the end of last spring the MAC and its seven athletic directors approved a $2 increase across the board for all conference hosted events effective for this school year. The increase was justified to help pay the ever-increasing cost of high school athletics from travel costs, to increase in pay for game officials back in January to general inflation of prices that have occurred over the past couple years.

While it is not a popular choice to pass on the increase in costs to the fans, it was a last resort that the league members had to turn to.

“We all are feeling the crunch in terms of inflation in our daily lives and unfortunately that includes us here in the sports world and trying to run athletics,” said McDowell High athletic director Joe Cash. “So while it is something we did not want to do the league felt that an increase was necessary.”

Here’s a breakdown of the new admission prices for games at McDowell High and other MAC schools for the upcoming school year. Varsity football games on Friday nights along with basketball games in the winter will jump to $10 a person starting with McDowell’s home football opener with R-S Central on Aug. 18. All other sporting events that charge admission during the school year such as junior varsity football, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and wrestling will be at $8 for single admission. The first scheduled athletic event at MHS under the new admission fees will be a volleyball match with Mitchell on Monday Aug. 14

Fans who attend home football games this season will have the option of paying cash or debit on site this season. For road games in Buncombe County, most school sites accept either cash at the gate or online ticket sales through gofan.com, just search the school and sporting event that you would like to attend to order in advance. Asheville High School is the lone member of the MAC that has a cashless entry on-site, all events at AHS must be purchased through the GoFan website.