MHS softball 2021: Youth, experience blend for Lady Titans

Beside Cannon at second base will be junior infielder Logan Lilly, who touted a .400 average, four RBIs and five runs scored in 16 at bats.

Infielders Lucy Hames and Avery Jordan, along with utility player Madi Smith, will round out the bulk of production return from a year ago.

Smith got off to a hot start in six contests with a .609 average, 14 hits and 6 RBIs, which is a team-high for returning players. She also was a big glove in the outfield, posting a .917 fielding percentage in the truncated season.

Hames, who is the ace of the pitching staff, had the team’s only home run in 2020 and six RBIs, tying Smith. Jordan, an infielder who signed with North Carolina Wesleyan, didn’t produce nearly as much last year due to the short nature of the season but will be looked upon to provide another solid bat in 2021.

While several pieces return, there will also be some battles for important spots defensively and in the lineup. The catcher position will feature a new look as sophomore Gracie Rice played in just one game last season. Rice and freshman Skylar Higgins will provide Coach Young two options behind the dish.