MHS softball 2021: Youth, experience blend for Lady Titans

The 2021 softball roster at McDowell High School is going to feature a solid core of experienced players along with some youthful exuberance.
Under normal circumstances, a team of that ilk could evolve patiently, but in a COVID shortened season, evolution will have to occur at a faster pace.
McDowell head coach Catriona Young and her Lady Titans softball team, with less than two weeks of practice time, will kick off the 2021 spring season at home Monday, hosting Watauga.
The Lady Titans, playing under a condensed schedule, will have their traditional dozen games, round-robin in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference plus a 13th contest at Watauga on Apr. 20 that will not count against the league standings.
So, with the fast-paced schedule being about six weeks in length, the team will have to quickly adapt against what looks to be a very competitive league overall.
One good aspect is that McDowell does return several key pieces to last year’s lineup that went 3-3 a year ago before the pandemic forced a cancellation of spring sports.
The Lady Titans will be most secure in the middle infield. Shortstop Jessica Cannon will anchor things up the middle. The Catawba Valley Community College signee posted a .500 batting average a year ago with three extra base hits in 18 at bats, primarily in the leadoff spot.
Beside Cannon at second base will be junior infielder Logan Lilly, who touted a .400 average, four RBIs and five runs scored in 16 at bats.
Infielders Lucy Hames and Avery Jordan, along with utility player Madi Smith, will round out the bulk of production return from a year ago.
Smith got off to a hot start in six contests with a .609 average, 14 hits and 6 RBIs, which is a team-high for returning players. She also was a big glove in the outfield, posting a .917 fielding percentage in the truncated season.
Hames, who is the ace of the pitching staff, had the team’s only home run in 2020 and six RBIs, tying Smith. Jordan, an infielder who signed with North Carolina Wesleyan, didn’t produce nearly as much last year due to the short nature of the season but will be looked upon to provide another solid bat in 2021.
While several pieces return, there will also be some battles for important spots defensively and in the lineup. The catcher position will feature a new look as sophomore Gracie Rice played in just one game last season. Rice and freshman Skylar Higgins will provide Coach Young two options behind the dish.
Outfield positions are up for grabs with seniors Maggie Rader and Camryn Gowan on the roster, along with sophomore Addie Brown and first-year varsity players Cadence Laurie and Abby Wyatt. There are multiple options at first base as well, with senior Maggie Rometti and Sophomore Carley Arrowood both in contention for at bats.
The rest of the McDowell roster consists of third baseman Kylie Mikula and utility players Emily Crisp, Emma Washburn and Maris Suttles.
McDowell Lady Titans softball schedule 2021
Date Opponent Time
March 15 Watauga 4 p.m.
March 17 @Alexander Central 6 p.m.
March 22 South Caldwell 6 p.m.
March 29 @Freedom 5 p.m.
March 31 Hickory 4 p.m.
Apr. 5 @St. Stephens 6 p.m.
Apr. 7 @Watauga 4 p.m.
Apr. 12 Alexander Central 6 p.m.
Apr. 15 @South Caldwell 6 p.m.
Apr. 20 @Watauga* 4 p.m.
Apr. 22 Freedom 5 p.m.
Apr. 26 @Hickory 4 p.m.
Apr. 28 St. Stephens 5 p.m.
*Does not count in conference standings