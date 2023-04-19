The McDowell Titans boys golf team traveled to Asheville and took home another fifth place finish at Asheville Municipal Golf Course.

T.C. Roberson, by far the best team in the Mountain Athletic Conference, won its fifth straight match with a team score of 322. Sam Singleton’s 75 at Muni was the best individual score of the day, three strokes ahead of A.C. Reynolds golfer Aidan McCullough. After this week’s round, the Rams open up a 117-stroke lead on Enka for the entire season.

Reynolds finished second this week a dozen strokes behind. Erwin (350) posted their best score of the season at Asheville Municipal placing third. Asheville was fourth at 355. The Titans were fifth at 370. Enka (371) and North Buncombe (402) rounded out the field.

McDowell had four different golfers participate this week. Clayton Burnette recorded a team best 84. Taylor Boone finished with a 91, Nate Finley scored a 96 and Ricky Carr posted a 99 at Muni.

The next MAC golf match is scheduled for next Tuesday at Cummings Cove and the season finale will take place on May 1 at Marion Lake Club.

McDowell 6, Erwin 3 (Boys Tennis)

The McDowell Titans tennis team played its final road match of the season Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 6-3 win over the Erwin Warriors.

McDowell lost in the top-two singles pairings and in the top doubles but otherwise dominated the rest of the match to get its third team win of the season.

Third seed Connor Shook after losing the first set 6-2 to Erwin’s Greyson Ingle won the next two sets 6-4 and 11-9 to win his match. Fourth seed Bryan Mathison defeated Josiah Smith 6-2, 6-4. Fifth seed Caleb Mikula beat Logan Adams 6-4 and 7-5. And in the sixth slot, Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez had an easy go of it shutting out the Warriors Jayton Gates 6-0, 6-0.

In the second slot of doubles Shook and Mathison teamed up and beat Ingle and Gates 9-7 and in the third doubles pairing Mikula and Rodriguez-Ramirez beat Adams and singles partner Andrew Larsen 8-0.

T.C. Roberson 9, McDowell 7 (Jayvee Baseball)

Tuesday, the McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-7 contest over the T.C. Roberson Rams. Tuesday’s loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for the Titan jayvees.

McDowell was up 1-0 going into the third inning when the Rams had a combined nine runs in the next two frames to turn the game in their direction. Down 9-5, McDowell pushed across two runs in the fifth to get back within two runs but never got any closer.

The Titans accumulated just four hits in the loss, one apiece coming from Mason Brewer, Keller Bradley (2 R, BB), Alex Barnes (RBI) and Aiden Gallion (BB).

Hayden Shelton took the loss on the mound going four innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits. The freshmen pitcher struck out three and walked a pair.

McDowell's jayvees are in action Wednesday at home with Owen and at Roberson Friday