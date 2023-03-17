McDowell High School’s men’s tennis team dropped a hard fought 5-4 contest to Erwin on Thursday afternoon at the Marion City Park court.

The Warriors took the first two singles matches of the day along with the fourth split of singles to hold even. It was in the doubles where Erwin took two out of three slots to barely take the match.

Kelson Rymer beat Sage Deel 10-3 in the top slot of singles and Ian Michala defeated Cash Poteat 10-1. McDowell third seed Connor Shook beat Avery Rymer 10-8. In the fourth slot Bryan Mathison was defeated by Greyson Ingle 10-6.

The Titans took the final two singles matches of the day as Caleb Mikula beat Josiah Smith 10-6 and Jack Bryan thumped Amaree Freeman 10-2.

Unfortunately, the only doubles match in which McDowell was victorious came in the last one when Mikula and Bryan defeated Jayton Gates and Logan Adams 8-1

McDowell will be on the road Tuesday at AC Reynolds

Draughn 3, McDowell 2 (softball)

In softball action on Wednesday, the McDowell Lady Titans squandered a late inning lead in a 3-2 loss at Draughn High School.

McDowell (4-3, 1-0) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to jump out to a 2-0 lead. However, a two-run fifth by the Lady Wildcats tied things up and then a walk-off homerun by Draughn’s Maddie Crough with one out in the seventh finished off the rally.

Four different Lady Titans had two hits apiece including shortstop Sage Young (double), outfielder Karlie Kemper, catcher Miranda Wall and Lilly Williams.

Freshmen Kinsley McKinney took the loss for the Lady Titans as she allowed one earned run and fourth hits in over six innings. She struck out three batters but walked six in the losing effort.

McDowell will be on road Tuesday at North Buncombe.