MHS roundup: Seasons end for golfers, tennis team

This week’s roundup of McDowell High athletic events featured a pair of sports putting the finishing touches on their 2022 campaigns, including the Lady Titan golfers.

Tuesday afternoon, the Mountain 3A/4A Conference held the final round of its league championships at Marion Lake Club. The two-round event began on the prior Thursday at Cummings Cove Golf Course near Hendersonville.

Asheville’s Lil Carcel shot a 76 at Cummings Cove and then followed it up with a 72 Tuesday afternoon to win the conference championship with a 36-hole score of 148. T.C. Roberson’s Brynn Bishop (158) finished 10 strokes behind Carcel, and teammate Izabel Keith shot 160.

North Buncombe’s Bekka Mull (164) and A.C. Reynolds golfer Gigi Nagy (169) rounded out the top five.

Regional qualifiers included both T.C. Roberson (4A) and North Buncombe (3A), along with 4A individual qualifiers Carcel and Nagy. Erwin’s Ella Pruitt qualified individually in 3A.

No McDowell golfers recorded a 36-hole score during the championship, but three members of the team did participate. Claudia Taylor recorded an 18-hole score of 112, Gracie Patterson finished with 120 and Laci Patton shot 123.

Tennis season ends for Lady Titans

On Wednesday afternoon, girls’ tennis played its conference tournament at A.C. Reynolds High School.

In the 4A bracket, McDowell picked up a win in one of the doubles matches. Fifth seeds Maris Suttles and Emma Washburn upended Asheville duo Lola Lee and Charlotte Spears by a 10-4 score.

The Lady Titan tandem, however, faced a bigger challenge in the semifinals and was eliminated in a 10-2 loss against top seeds Erika Mendez and Lauren Denton from T.C. Roberson.

Suttles and Washburn had one last chance in the third-place match, but they were held off by A.C. Reynolds’ Amber Gier and Lauren Talmadge 6-2, 6-3.

McDowell had a second team qualify in the doubles tournament. Seven seeds Kylie Handy and MaKinna Young were defeated by the number two seeds Abby Summerlin and Heidi Gobel 10-3.

The Lady Titans had two competitors in the singles tournament but neither one of them was able to come away with a victory.

Number eight seed Gracie Hendricks was shut out 10-0 by top seed Sophia Kolmel (ACR), and sixth seed Tessa Ross was defeated by Rosie Levine (AVL) 10-4.

Titan JVs can’t corral Cougars

In Thursday’s junior varsity football action, the McDowell Titans could not contain the Asheville High Cougars in a 36-18 loss at Asheville.

With the score tied 6-6 early, the Cougars stormed ahead by a 20-12 margin at the half. Asheville put the game away in the second half scoring two more times before the Titans could answer.

Freshmen Danny Brown and Andrew Repasky scored a touchdown each for McDowell in the loss.

In other sports action from the week, varsity boys’ soccer lost 5-2 against North Buncombe Wednesday night, and the volleyball team split a pair of contests, getting swept at Asheville on Tuesday and beating Erwin in five sets on Thursday.